Icelandic parliament: women no longer in the majority after late recount

Iceland briefly believed it had become the first country in Europe with an absolute majority of women in parliament, but a late recount on Sunday evening of the final election results finally pushed them back below 50%, an election official said . What to confuse the voters, and the observers having applauded this European first.

Following this new count which changed some votes in one of the six constituencies of the country, due to the very complex Icelandic electoral system, three women lost the seat that was promised to them and the share of deputies in the new Parliament fell. from 33 to 30, or 47.6% of the seats, Ingi Tryggvason, chairman of the local electoral commission, told AFP. These few votes of difference cause these great upheavals “, he noted. No one had asked for it, but” we decided to recount because the result was so tight “, added the electoral official of the constituency of North West.

There is still some uncertainty, however, because a possible recount in another constituency in the south of the country could again have consequences …

Iceland is however regularly at the forefront of feminism and for 12 consecutive years at the top of the World Economic Forum’s ranking in terms of gender equality. While several parties themselves reserve a minimum proportion of women among their candidates, no law imposes a quota of women for legislative elections in Iceland.

Of the 63 seats in the Althingi, 30 will therefore be occupied by women, or 47.6%, according to the results of the poll organized on Saturday in the country of 370,000 inhabitants. No country in Europe has yet crossed the symbolic 50% women in parliament, with Sweden so far in first place with 47% female MPs, according to data compiled by the World Bank.

Behind this result, however, hides a victim. The main victim of these elections is paradoxically a woman: Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, whose left-wing environmentalist party lost three seats and came with 12.6% of the vote behind her two current right-wing allies. The big winner is the Progress Party (center-right), which won 13 seats, five more than in the last elections in 2017, with 17.3% of the vote.



The right in a position of strength

The jubilation reigned Saturday evening at the HQ of the party “back to the forefront of the political scene”, launched under the vivas its leader Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson, who finds himself in the position of Prime Minister. But the conservative party of former Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson remained Iceland’s leading party with 24.4% of the vote, thus keeping its 16-seat contingent when the polls predicted a decline.

With a total of 37 seats, the three allied parties therefore consolidate their majority in total, but the right finds itself in a position of strength with the option of finding another third partner that is closer ideologically, for example the centrist parties of the Reform. (five seats) or the Center (three deputies) or even the People’s Party (six seats).

Although it is not certain that the three parties will continue to govern together and that the negotiations are traditionally long, Iceland is moving away from a scenario of political blockage that the polls feared. Never since the spectacular bankruptcy of Icelandic banks in 2008 and the serious crisis that followed, has an outgoing Icelandic government retained its majority. We have to go back to 2003 to find a precedent.

More progressive taxes, social housing, parental leave

Discussions must take place between the three party leaders, and the question of the future tenant of Stjornarradid, the modest White House where the Icelandic heads of government sit, will necessarily arise, according to analysts. “Given the decline we are seeing, the Left-Greens may have to reassess their position in government,” said Eva Önnudóttir, professor of political science at the University of Iceland.

Since 2017, the Prime Minister has made taxes more progressive, invested in social housing and extended parental leave. His management of the Covid – only 33 dead – has been hailed. But this rare left-wing ecologist in power has also had to give up to save her coalition, such as her promise to create a national park in the center of the country.