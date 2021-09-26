Imminent dismissal of Puel in Saint-Étienne?

With the new defeat of ASSE this Saturday against OGC Nice (0-3), the future of Claude Puel has seriously weakened in Saint-Étienne. Especially with the file for the sale of the Loire club.

Mercato ASSE: Firing Claude Puel to be able to sell the club?

Yesterday, on the occasion of the 8th day of Ligue 1 and in front of the audience of Geoffroy-Guichard, AS Saint-Étienne was copiously humiliated by OGC Nice (0-3). A new defeat which consolidates the Greens in last place in the championship. A disastrous situation for the management engaged in a process of selling the club. And according to the latest echoes from Forez, a defeat against Olympique Lyonnais in the derby next Sunday (9th day of Ligue 1) could signal the departure of Claude Puel on the bench.

Indeed, Goal reveals that the 20th place of the ASSE begins to make reflect Roland Romeyer and Bernard Caiazzo who are aware that the bad results and the specter of a relegation in Ligue 2 are at the base of the little enthusiasm of the possible purchasers of the AS Saint-Étienne. Even if the dismissal of Claude Puel, whose contract runs until next June, will have a blow, the leaders of Saint-Etienne are thinking of a new coach capable of rectifying the situation in order to relaunch the process of selling the club. A scenario does not seem to really scare the main concerned.





Claude Puel kicks in touch on his future

Present at a post-match press conference, the coach of AS Saint-Étienne was questioned about the “Puel Resignation” launched by the audience of the Chaudron during the match against OGC Nice on Saturday afternoon, Claude Puel preferred to kick in touch while explaining that he prefers to concentrate on the pitch.

“That’s how it is, I’ve already experienced this kind of situation. My duty is to protect the interests of my team. Unlike the two previous matches, we missed out, we are fragile, we have to look after our heads “, said the 60-year-old French technician. According to Opta, Claude Puel only has 1.08 points per game at the head of the Stéphane team in Ligue 1, the worst average for a coach who has led at least 50 ASSE matches in Ligue 1.