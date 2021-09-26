In Rome, wild boars invade the streets, angering and worrying locals

UNUSUAL – In the Italian capital, entire families of wild boar no longer hesitate to walk in certain neighborhoods in search of food. A problem that is seriously beginning to inconvenience the inhabitants.

They are intrusive neighbors that some inhabitants of Rome would like to do without. In recent years, wild boars have appeared in the urban landscape, slipping through the streets of the Italian capital and sometimes even wandering in the middle of traffic jams. More and more regular visits which are beginning to annoy the Romans.

All the info on

Sometimes aggressive beasts

“They come here often. Usually they arrive around closing time in the evening. But now they can come at any time of the day.”, describes, dismayed, a restaurateur. These wild animals, which can weigh up to 100 kilos, come from the surrounding forests in search of food and are particularly attracted by the garbage overflowing from the city’s garbage cans. These animals, normally nocturnal, go out more and more often in the middle of the day. If their unusual presence can lead to laughter, the Romans are beginning to worry.

Read also VIDEO – Rome: wild boars invade the city

Because the animals are sometimes aggressive, as evidenced by an amateur video shot last May in the parking lot of a supermarket. In the images, we can see a woman forced to abandon her shopping bags in front of very insistent animals. “It is not possible. I am afraid to walk on the sidewalk because if I go near the trash cans, they will jump on me”, testifies a resident.

If their hunting is now allowed, the Romans would prefer the garbage problem to be addressed as well. The subject should weigh on the result of the municipal elections which will take place next weekend.

On the same subject

The most read articles Presidential 2022: LR activists preferred the congress to the primary to nominate their candidate Covid-19 could alter gray matter in the brain even in mild cases Winter tires or compulsory chains: here is the map of the departments concerned Covid-19 incidence rate: where is the epidemic in France? Elections in Germany: conservative leader Armin Laschet commits a blunder by voting

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.