“It can last all winter”, warns Thierry Breton

European Commissioner Thierry Breton, guest of the RTL Grand Jury-Le Figaro-LCI, encourages States to anticipate soaring invoices.

Electricity, gas, fuels … Energy prices are soaring and that “affects all French people, all Europeans, and to some extent the whole planet“, Noted Sunday the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, the French Thierry Breton. On the eve of a meeting on Monday of the 27 finance ministers to look into the issue, Thierry Breton promised that the European Commission would activate the instruments that will allow governments to limit the damage to invoices. “It is in the hands of the States», Recalled the Commissioner, according to whom 35 to 36 million Europeans are today in difficulty by the rise in prices. The subject is hot. Europe has been called on by the Spanish and Italian governments. In France, Bruno Le Maire denounced Friday on Public Senate an “obsolete” system. “The single European electricity market does not work, it is absurd. (…) We must thoroughly review (its) functioning», Declared the French Minister of the Economy.

Seen from Brussels, Thierry Breton approved energy check-type measures like the one that the French government has decided to strengthen. “Europe pushes, encourages, statesTo be concerned about the subject. We must anticipate, added Thierry Breton who warns: “this tense situation can last all winter“. In question, he recalled, cyclical factors (a more lively recovery than expected), a lack of wind, and geopolitical tensions.

Thierry Breton took the opportunity to suggest several weaknesses in energy policy such as the dependence, in particular of Germany, on Russian gas. According to him, wind power cannot be the only answer to the challenge of decarbonization. Nuclear, “transition energy“, is part of. If its share in total European production is set to decrease from 26% today to 16% in 2050, the volume of electricity production must have doubled at the same time. Conclusion: Existing nuclear power plants should not be closed as long as they are deemed safe by the authorities.

In addition to energy prices, the return of inflation is raising the issue of purchasing power. Europe is working on a Union-wide minimum wage. But Thierry Breton also insists on the path of better sharing of value (incentive and participation).

“Europe, the world’s pharmacy“

On the front line since the start of the year on the subject of the production of Covid vaccines, Thierry Breton obviously welcomed the progress made. Today Europe produces 300 million doses per month, which allows it to calmly consider the hypothesis of a third dose. Having become the first producer, she is a little “the world’s pharmacy“, Slipped the commissioner for whom the stake is now for us who”are very lucky to be Europeans», As well as for the United States, to accelerate donations to poor countries, and to help develop a vaccine production tool in Africa. We must also continue.

If Europe has conquered its vaccine autonomy in a few months, this is not the case in the field of semiconductors. On an Asian tour next week, after a trip to the United States at the end of the week, the European Commissioner recalls that 40 billion euros are being mobilized at Union level, by the Commission and the States, to strengthen industrial capacities of the Old Continent in a market 70% dominated by Asian players. Thierry Breton intends to grow in Europe “at least two factories by the end of (his) mandate“, A promise that is based on”negotiations already very advanceds ”.

