“It seems that the participation is higher than what it was during the last legislative elections”

First estimates of participation

At the moment, we do not have overall figures on participation. But it appears to be better than it was four years ago, during the last legislative elections.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous Land in the country (a quarter of the population), the turnout was 44.8% at noon. In 2017 at the same time, it was 40.1%. In Hamburg, turnout was 50.2% at 11 a.m. Four years ago it was 37.4%. And in Lower Saxony, 36.6% of those registered voted at 12:30 p.m., 4 points more than four years ago at the same time.



On the other hand, participation could be lower in the Eastern Länder. In Saxony, for example, it was 25.9% at noon, 1.2 points less than in 2017. And in Saxony-Anhalt, it was 26.6% at midday, while it was 29.6% four years ago at the same time.

At this stage, it is difficult to say who can benefit from this mobilization. What is certain is that the CDU-CSU is counting a lot on the fact that its electoral base, given the bad polls of recent weeks, is moving back into the home stretch.

Thomas Wieder (Berlin, correspondent)