Jacques Chirac: what becomes of his grandson Martin? His daughter Claude tells

Jacques Chirac’s grandson is also starting a great career. His mother, in an interview with Vivement Dimanche on France 2, gave his news. The grandson of Jacques Chirac would be as ambitious as his grandfather who died two years ago according to the revelations of Claude Chirac, this Sunday, September 26. “Martin, he worked quite young in art and culture,” explains Claude Chirac. “Mainly at Christie’s [une entreprise de vente aux enchères NDLR], in Paris and London, ”she recalled.

The only grandson of the former President “also participated in an entrepreneurial adventure, and in the creation of a start-up rather in the cultural field”, she explained to Michel Drucker. At 25 years old and after this already particularly well filled CV, Martin Chirac would be resuming the path of studies according to his mother. “He is preparing, because he wants to deepen his training a little, an international exam in economics,” she said with a smile. With this beautiful career, Martin Chirac is not only the pride of his parents, but also that of his grandfather who died two years ago.





Article written with the collaboration of 6Medias

Read more on the GALA website

VIDEO – Jacques Chirac: his last interview was “a test”, according to his daughter Claude Chirac

VIDEO – Presidential 2022: facing Ruquier, Anne Hidalgo pinpoints the dishonesty of some

Bernadette Chirac: where does Jacques Chirac’s wife live today?

Cédric Jubillar: his mother wants to resume “her role” of grandmother and take care of her grandchildren

PHOTOS – “I was attacked”: Vaimalama Chaves (Miss France 2019) shocked tells his mishap