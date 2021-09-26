Jean-Jacques Goldman, sad announcement for fans of the singer

The singer-songwriter who will celebrate his 70th birthday on October 11 has announced that he will not be making a new tour.

By responding to a Jura fan, Jean-Jacques Goldman showered hopes in a letter that Le Progrès was able to consult and that La Voix du Nord relates. “Farewell tour? I’m sad for the sadness this absence can cause, but I also know what the scene demands of involvement, energy, desire, and I’m no longer capable of it. (And he seems to me that would be too difficult, emotionally too), “the singer-songwriter wrote.





The singer, who will soon turn 70 (on October 11), has been living in London for a few years now, with his wife and three youngest daughters. He hasn’t released an album since 2001 and is very discreet. He thus confirms what he said to his family in the early 2000s.

“He told us he had decided to quit his entire career”

“One evening at dinner, he announced to us that he had decided to stop his entire career, finally records and tours. We could not see anything at all, detect nothing”, explained Christophe Deschamps, his ex-drummer. , in the magazine “Un Jour, un destin” broadcast this Thursday, September 23.