Jeff Bezos’ company reportedly found lucrative new market after online sale

Amazon is undoubtedly one of the GAFAM the most important. So much so that he can afford to explore other sectors of activity than online sales and delivery. For some time now, many rumors hover over the different products and stores that the American giant could set up and sell to a consumer increasingly inclined to buy online rather than in store.

Amazon: Connected clothing?

While Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, but also Washington post have fun visiting space during the missions of the Blue Origin space shuttle, becoming de facto one of the very first space tourists, the online sales company continues to diversify its offerings. We told you recently in an article about his interest in selling items directly to the consumer, like Amazon branded televisions. More and more, the company wants create products and no longer serve only as a reseller. And what we’re going to talk about today is no exception, since Amazon would now like to tackle the textile clothing market. Indeed, Amazon insiders believe that the company would move towards this possibility. The textile market is in great difficulty in the United States, mainly because of … online sales.

Big famous brands like Niemen Marcus or JC Penney went bankrupt, there is therefore room. Amazon would like to install specialized stores of 3,000 m² (either of reasonable size) to offer a whole range of new clothes. Unfortunately, we do not yet know what type these products will be, except that they will be connected in one way or another, either directly in them, or through the store which could even be almost autonomous in the scenarios. the most extreme. High-tech clothing in short. Currently, some shops offer small shops with very little stock, where it is only possible to try on different clothes. To buy, you will have to place an order on the website and come back later.





Billions invested in entertainment

Because Amazon intends to offer a real in-store experience, in order to reach customers who are still interested in going there to try on clothes or simply check the shape, feel or color. The group would take the opportunity to update its old Echo Look, project abandoned for lack of finding an audience. It was abouta camera capable of giving advice on clothing to the user. The changing rooms of Amazon stores would thus be able to identify the customer and advise him. A touch screen would make it possible to choose various clothing and have it brought by robots, always according to the most extreme scenario. Also, that would be a good gateway for Amazon to sell its other products, like the Fire TV, Kindle, its Echo speakers.

And why not offer support services for various digital products, such as the purchase of an Amazon Prime subscription card? A store of this size could take the opportunity to make room in the window for its other products, in order to create an “Amazon” brand identity like what Liddle had created in France, developing a market around luxury Snickers. . Regardless, we have not heard the last of the company given the phenomenal amount of money spent so that it can diversify its product line. We can compare it to Apple, which is also trying to diversify, but whose results are much less obvious, since the latest figures for the number of AppleTV + subscribers are out and they are not flattering.