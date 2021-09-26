Jenifer cropped by Zazie in “The Voice All Stars” … viewers are jubilant

This Saturday, September 25, TF1 broadcast the last blind audition session of the “All Stars” season of The Voice. To properly celebrate the ten years of the program, an unprecedented edition bringing together former emblematic candidates of the show are making their comeback on stage. The opportunity for telecrochet fans to find Anne Sila, Ana Ka, or even Olympe, several years after their first appearances on the show.

The evening of this Saturday was marked by several twists and turns starting with Jenifer’s embarrassment, when her ex, Pascal Obispo, made an unexpected intervention. Highly commented on on social networks, the show was accused of rigging by Internet users, in particular because of a rather surprising sequence.

Zazie reframes Jenifer

Since the start of the blind auditions, Jenifer surprises everyone by recognizing all the old talents one by one while she is of course, back in her chair. And while a tribute to the singer Maurane was made, the pretty brunette once again annoyed everyone. On stage Ecco indeed interpreted the song “Ca casse” by Maurane. Nostalgic and moved, Jenifer then wanted to explain that she sang this song all the time when she was little before humming the lyrics at the same time as Ecco.

What annoy Zazie who hastened to ask for silence by releasing a “Hush” in a rather dry tone. If Jenifer and Mika were surprised by this admonition, Internet users have them, thanked Zazie.

Mdr Zazie who says Hush but THANKS #TheVoice#TheVoiceAllStars

– Vitani6 (@ vitani624) September 25, 2021

Who else thanks Zazie for saying “hush” to Jenifer?#TheVoicepic.twitter.com/gbVGB0dvNE – Laurèle Adler (@laureleadler) September 25, 2021

Zazie had exactly the same reaction as all of us whenever they talk too much during a song… #TheVoice#TheVoiceAllStarspic.twitter.com/kJOAoWZ6lD – Anthony B. (@Mister_Anthony_) September 25, 2021

Jen who gets yelled at by Zazie and Mika who adds it smokes me #TheVoiceAllStars#TheVoice – Benjamin (@benjaminfradiin) September 25, 2021

Eleanor de la Fontaine