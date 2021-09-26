More

    Jorge Sampaoli (after OM’s defeat against Lens) “When you don’t have control of the match …”

    Your team seemed to suffer the rhythm of the match and the events as rarely this season to lead to this defeat against Lens (2-3). How do you explain it?
    There was a lot of pressure, a lot of aggressiveness from the Lensois, and when you don’t have control of the match, it gives you this kind of match. We had it for fifteen minutes, when we came back to equality, and for twenty minutes in the second half, but too little overall. I knew it would be a tough game.

    “We did not keep our line of conduct”


    Didn’t your players fish physically?
    We must not think that this defeat is explained by the physical state, there is of course frustration with the result, but we were not able to neutralize them, we did not keep our line of conduct, the one we had in place. In the future, we will have to find the solution to try to win this kind of matches because we will play many more.

    You made two changes at half-time, with the start of Pol Lirola and Konrad De La Fuente. What purpose ?
    It was to get the game back in hand, to regain control of the game, and to change the look of the team a bit, too. It did not work. “


