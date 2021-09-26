Jorge Sampaoli (after OM’s defeat against Lens) “When you don’t have control of the match …”

Your team seemed to suffer the rhythm of the match and the events as rarely this season to lead to this defeat against Lens (2-3). How do you explain it?

There was a lot of pressure, a lot of aggressiveness from the Lensois, and when you don’t have control of the match, it gives you this kind of match. We had it for fifteen minutes, when we came back to equality, and for twenty minutes in the second half, but too little overall. I knew it would be a tough game.