Julian Alaphilippe retains his title of world champion and makes history

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe celebrates his victory in the road race of the World Cycling Championships, between Antwerp and Leuven, Flanders, on September 26. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

Belgians like to point out: their country is one of the cradles of cycling. On the occasion of the road race for the world championships, which took place on Sunday 26 September in Flanders, they fully honored the national reputation. Thousands of people had gathered along the route between Antwerp and Louvain, to greet with their cheers, flags and other signs the passage of the peloton. Nineteen years after the last edition ” home “ of the event – in Zolder in 2002 – there is no question of missing this meeting, a fortiori with a local child, Wout Van Aert, ultra-favorite of the event.

But as the saying goes, no one is a prophet in his country. And, after nearly six hours of racing, Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe left Belgian fans speechless – aside from a few whistles and boos. After Imola (Italy) in 2020, where he had already showered the hopes of the Jumbo-Visma rider, the reigning world champion won again alone. This time, he made the hole on the other favorites after an attack in the hill of the Saint-Antoine church 17 kilometers from the finish. “I know what it’s like to spend a year in the rainbow jersey. I just wanted to do well and work for the team ”, will react the person concerned, a bit incredulous, on arrival.

Relive the live: Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe retains his world champion title

He joins the very closed circle of runners who have kept their rainbow tunic. Before him, only six men had achieved this feat: the Slovakian Peter Sagan (2015, 2016, 2017), the Italians Paolo Bettini (2006, 2007) and Gianni Bugno (1991, 1992) and the Belgians Rik Van Looy (1960, 1961). ), Rik Van Steenbergen (1956, 1957) and Georges Ronsse (1928, 1929).





Article reserved for our subscribers Read also In Imola, Julian Alaphilippe rolled on the world

Dutchman Dylan Van Baarle, 2e, and the Dane Michael Valgren, 3e, complete the podium, ahead of Belgian Jasper Stuyven by a gut. “It’s not a great day for us. We were missing something ”, will sum up the winner of Milan-San Remo. Head down, face closed, Wout Van Aert will cross the line to 11e position at 1 min 18 from the French: “I knew it would be a tough race. It started a lot sooner than I thought. There were good situations to play, but it was in the final circuit that we had to be present. We just couldn’t keep up. ”

“I didn’t think I would be able to hold on”

The peloton on the rise of Wijnpers during the road cycling world championships road race between Antwerp and Leuven, Flanders on September 26. ERIC LALMAND / AFP

In the middle of a post-race interview for the Eurosport channel, Julian Alaphilippe is interrupted by his teammate Benoît Cosnefroy (19e at 5 min 30), came to congratulate him: “I’m so happy for you”, slips the Norman to him, smile on the lips, the helmet still on the head. “We worked well, eh”, responds the person concerned. Because let there be no mistake, beyond the individual prowess of the last kilometers, the victory of “Loulou” is above all that of a collective.

You have 50% of this article left to read. The rest is for subscribers only.