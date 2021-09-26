Julien Guirado violent? He tells “his truths” in a confession book

Faced with the many accusations he has been the target of in recent months, Julien Guirado has decided to break the silence and respond to the rumors that overwhelm him. Accused of being violent towards his ex-companion Marine El Himer, the former candidate for reality TV The Princes and Princesses of love on W9 recently unveiled a book in which he shared “his truths“.

“I am an excess. I vibrate in life with high volt. I feed on adrenaline, sport, conflict … With me, everything is always either black or white. I abused both good and bad things. In this book, I want to tell the truth. My truth. This book is a confession. I’m not here to be forgiven. I speak, that’s all. I tell. I tell everything. Those who will believe me will believe me. The others, too bad. I never tried to please anyone“, reports the site Jeanmarcmorandini.com, Sunday September 26, 2021. Truths which echo in particular his tumultuous relationship with Marine El Himer.





I got help

“We lived through a dark period that put me very, very low. I deserved it, I went way too far. (…) I mismanaged my emotions at that time and I still regret it. I really wanted to bring Marine up, shape her, limit create her and that’s not good because you can’t change someone. And I may have forgotten myself in there“, he explained in Instant De Luxe, last March. After having reported having known a “pseudo-depression“Julien Guirado then shared his wish to move forward.”I consulted a psychologist, a psychiatrist and a sophrologist and I continue. I got help. We must not be afraid to say that sometimes we can have moments of loneliness and less well“, he concluded.