Kaia Gerber in love: first gala with Jacob Elordi, not far from Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

On the red carpet of theAcademy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Saturday, September 25, 2021, many were the stars to make the flashes of photographers crackle. A great opportunity for Hollywood celebrities to shine as a couple.

In love as on the first day, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom shared a tender moment on the red carpet. Completely under the spell of the singer, the father of Daisy (1 year) did not resist to send her a sweet kiss in front of the photographers (see slideshow). A moment very noticed, but not as much as the couple formed by the young model Kaia Gerber and her companion, Jacob Elordi who made their first public appearance. Indeed, the 24-year-old actor – known for his participation in the series The Kissing Booth – stood out with the many looks he shared with Cindy Crawford’s daughter. After having long hidden their relationship, the two young lovebirds have finally decided to appear together.





Spike Lee, Honorary President of Cannes Film Festival 2021, also made a notable appearance on the arm of his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee. A beautiful couple’s outing that they shared with their children, Satchel and Jackson. Another charming duo, Adriana Lima posed on the red carpet with Andre Lemmers. The former Victoria’s Secret brand ambassador had a pretty smile.

Apart from the many couples present, many international stars also caused a sensation at the gala. Starting with Lady Gaga, Cher, Jennifer Hudson and the new pop rock sensation Olivia Rodrigo. The world of the seventh art was also invited to participate in this beautiful event. We were able to find several actresses from the saga American Horror Story – in particular Sarah Paulson and Angela Bassett -, as well as Nicole Kidman, dressed in a dress highlighting her beautiful red hair.