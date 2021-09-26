L1: Troyes 1-0 Angers (mid-time)

At half-time, Troyes carried out a good operation by leading the score logically enough against Angers (1-0) as part of the 8th day of Ligue 1.

During a start to the match chopped by faults (3 yellow cards in 20 minutes), Fulgini lit the first fuse from afar but without managing to catch the frame. In the process, the Angevin stood out in a much less positive way by losing a ball under the pressure of Biancone. Baldé recovered it and went to beat Bernardoni to open the scoring (1-0, 22nd).

After a 2-0 ball for Touzghar, checked with his foot by Bernardoni, it was however the Angevins who were the most restless, but the referee M. Leonard did not budge despite a contentious contact between Fulgini and Salmier in the auboise surface. Enough to provoke the anger of the SCO who then trembled on another big opportunity missed by Touzghar.

Troyes – Angers POSSESSION (%) 40% 60% PASSES (successful%) 200 (84%) 302 (93%) SHOTS (framed) 5 (2) 9 (2) PLAYING CORNERS 0 6 FAULTS SUBJECTED 3 5



Read times – by Romain Lantheaume on 09/26/2021 at 3:49 p.m.



