L1: Troyes 1-1 Angers (finished)

At the end of a tense end of the match, Troyes was held in check by Angers (1-1) this Sunday as part of the 8th day of Ligue 1.

During a start of the game chopped by faults (3 yellow cards in 20 minutes), Fulgini lit the first fuse from afar but without succeeding in catching the frame. In the process, the Angevin stood out in a much less positive way by losing a ball under the pressure of Biancone. Baldé recovered it and went to beat Bernardoni to open the scoring (1-0, 22nd).

After a 2-0 ball for Touzghar, checked with his foot by Bernardoni, it was however the Angevins who were the most restless, but the referee M. Leonard did not budge despite a contentious contact between Fulgini and Salmier in the auboise surface. Enough to provoke the anger of the SCO who then trembled on another big opportunity missed by Touzghar.

Gérald Baticle’s men then had a great time after returning from the locker room, concluded with a penalty whistled for a high foot from Giraudon on Ounahi and transformed by Mangani (1-1, 65th). After Touzghar went out on a stretcher following a sole from Bahoken, the pace slackened ?? until ESTAC woke up at the very end of the game, which led to El-Hajjam’s goal on a corner. But it was finally refused by the VAR for an offside which led to strong Trojan protests and the expulsion of Giraudon. A frustrating match for the men of Laurent Batlles, 17th, who also lost Salmier to injury in the last moments ?? The SCO is provisionally 4th.

Ligue 1 results, standings, scorers and calendar

Troyes – Angers POSSESSION (%) 37% 63% PASSES (successful%) 320 (82%) 562 (91%) SHOTS (framed) 6 (3) 17 (6) PLAYING CORNERS 2 9 FAULTS SUBJECTED 8 9



Follow the matches LIVE on the Live-Score (lines, scorers, live tweets, …)

Read 2,207 times – by Romain Lantheaume on 09/26/2021 at 4:58 p.m.



