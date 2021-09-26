La Liga, 7th day – Barça take a walk against Levante (3-0), Ansu Fati scorer for his return

FC Barcelona returns to success, with style. This Sunday evening, the Blaugrana easily disposed of Levante (3-0), during the 7th day of La Liga. At Camp Nou, Ronald Koeman’s men quickly made the difference, through Memphis Depay, from the penalty spot (7th) and Luuk de Jong (14th). At the very end of the game, Ansu Fati, for his comeback after almost a year of absence, took part in the party with a magnificent goal (90th + 1). With always one game less, Barça provisionally climbs to fifth place in the standings.

322 days of waiting, four operations … This is the ordeal experienced by young Ansu Fati in recent months. For the first time since November 7, the new blaugrana n ° 10 played a quarter of an hour of a meeting of his team. A successful entry into the game and a goal (3-0, 90th + 1), his first in the top flight since October 24, 2020, against Real Madrid. His partners then carried him in triumph and the public, where his family had seated, exulted.

De Jong opens his counter with Barça

Previously, Barça had already made a definite difference in this meeting. The Catalan club scored two goals in the first 15 minutes of a game in all competitions for the first time under Ronald Koeman. From the outset, Memphis Depay, first of all, got a penalty, before doing justice to himself (7th, 1-0). With now three goals, the former Lyonnais is the top scorer of his training in La Liga.





Then, Luuk de Jong doubled the bet, after being thrown full axis by Sergino Dest (14th, 2-0). The player, on loan from Sevilla FC, opened his counter with the Blaugrana and ended his very long shortage in the elite, which had lasted since March 6. We also had to go back to March 2009, during Athletic Bilbao-Real Madrid in San Mamés, to find the last time two different Dutch players scored in the same La Liga match (Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Arjen Robben).

A breath of fresh air before a busy program

In a meeting where the Granotes, who have still not won this season, were in great difficulty, Barça went it alone (70% possession). Memphis Depay tried a lot, but failed to find the fault again (43rd, 49th, 51st, 65th). Opposite, Aitor Fernandez was also imperial in front of Philippe Coutinho (10th, 18th), Gavi (39th), Luuk de Jong (68th) and Sergino Dest (70th).

Solicited by Alejandro Cantero (83rd) and Roger Marti (90th + 3), Marc-André ter Stegen held on and kept his clean sheet for the second time in a row. Bodes well for the rest of the events. Especially since the program promises to be busy for Barça, with a trip to Benfica, this Wednesday (9 p.m.), in the Champions League, followed by a shock against Atlético, in La Liga, this Saturday (9 p.m.) .

