Lancet task force investigating origins of Covid disbanded

After more than a year of work, a group of high-level scientists aiming to determine the origins of Covid-19 has been dissolved, Professor Jeffrey Sachs revealed on Saturday, September 25 in the Wall Street Journal. Being head of this working group affiliated with the scientific journal The Lancet, he justified his decision by the fact that it is tainted with a potential conflict of interest. government funds of nearly $ 600,000 to study the coronavirus transmitted by bats between 2015 and 2019. These experiments had taken place … at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, seen by some as the place from which would have initially fled the Covid-19. Leak from the Wuhan laboratory The president of this NGO, Peter Daszak, was none other than the first head of this working group. As early as February 2020, he had published in The Lancet, with five scientists from the group, a press release immediately qualifying as a “conspiracy theory” the hypothesis according to which the Covid-19 escaped from the Chinese laboratory. Among the co-signers, several were board members, advisers or employees of the EcoHealth Alliance. A member of the team sent to China by the WHO to investigate the origins of the Covid, Dr Daszak concluded in March. 2021 that the lab leak was “extremely unlikely”. The investigation has stalled since that time. In August, US intelligence handed over a report to Joe Biden which also failed to lead to a definitive conclusion, but accuses Beijing of not providing him with all the information. Mr Sachs replaced Mr Daszak as head of the group in June, after it admitted its own conflict of interest, without the other scientists doing the same. His arrival had been marked by a change of position on the leak in the laboratory, from “conspiracy theory” to a hypothesis studied in the same way as that of the natural origin. Despite the dissolution of the group, the professor assured that the commission formed by The Lancet would continue studies on the subject, with a report expected by mid-2022. lean towards direct transmission of the bat virus to humans. They found three different coronaviruses, similar to Covid-19, in these mammals in caves in Laos, and then proved in vitro that these strains were capable of infecting human cells, without always triggering the disease. It remains to be seen how the virus present in these bats could have reached Wuhan 2,000 kilometers away.

