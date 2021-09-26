Laura Smet offensive, full of resentment, Laeticia Hallyday enjoys her revenge

Laura Smet: It should be remembered that the two clans have not seen each other since the funeral of Johnny Hallyday in 2017. We remember the freezing climate and the thousands of fans who were present for a last tribute. Many Johnny observers and fans were expecting some form of reconciliation on September 14, 2021. This was not the case.

The impossible reconciliation

Thus, last September 14, David Hallyday and his half-sister Laura Smet did not wish to see Laeticia Hallyday again during the concert event in tribute to Johnny Hallyday which took place in the legendary room of the AccordHotel Arena, in Paris, in the presence of several stars like Louane, Patrick Bruel, Nolwenn Leroy, Jenifer but also Florent Pagny.

Questioned several months before by journalists from Madame Figaro who was interested in the new life of the 37-year-old actress in Cap Ferret, Laura Smet had been quite clumsy. The daughter of Nathalie Baye and Johnny Hallyday had had harsh words vis-à-vis Jade and Joy Hallyday.

” Today, the blended family is the one I have with my husband, my stepson, my brother, my nieces, my mother. It’s blood », Indicated the mother of the little one Leo. Raphaël Lancrey-Javal’s wife took advantage of this interview to reiterate that she wishes no harm to the widow Laeticia Hallyday.

Laura Smet’s attack on Laeticia Hallyday?

The word blood used by Laura Smet has not gone unnoticed. It was interpreted as “an attack on his little sisters, supposedly returned to their status of adopted daughters.“.

“The family that I never succeeded in building, Laeticia gave it to me” said Johnny Hallyday, however.. My adopted children are my real children, just like his other two. My dream has always been a big house, a big table and everyone around the table ”. This subject is very thorny and Johnny Hallyday had argued with Michel Sardou on this occasion. Indeed, Sardou had criticized the children of Johnny Hallyday.





Laura Smet, star daughter

Laura Smet has been in the spotlight lately. Since she was young, she has been in the shadow of her star parents. Daughter of actress Nathalie Baye and Johnny Hallyday, Laura Smet, was born in 1983 in Neuilly-sur-Seine. She stopped studying at 16 and took comedy lessons from Raymond Acquaviva.

While she appeared in the Emergence workshops, she was spotted at the age of 19 by the director Olivier Assayas, who introduced her to Xavier Giannoli for his first film, Impatient Bodies. The actress, who does not hesitate to shave her hair to play a young girl suffering from cancer, is quickly noticed: she obtains the Romy Schneider prize and also a nomination for the César for Best New Actor in 2004.

She multiplies the roles like Bridesmaid, by Claude Chabrol (2004), or Zero hour by Pascal Thomas (2007). In 2008, retained to play in the comedy of Philippe Garrel, The Frontier of Dawn, she is happy not to be confined to dark roles.

On the sentimental side, she was the companion of Frédéric Beigbeder (2004–2006). In 2009, she was the spouse of Julien Delajoux, the brother of neurosurgeon Stéphane Delajoux. In 2012, Laura Smet found love on the arm of DJ Jean-Claude Sindres. Since 2013, she has been in a relationship with a young man named Raphaël. In December 2018, she married her companion Raphaël Lancrey-Javal, at the town hall of the 7th arrondissement of the capital.

On June 15, 2019, the couple celebrated their religious wedding in Cap-Ferret, several stars, including Nathalie Baye, broadcast pictures of the bride and groom on social networks. On July 15, 2020, during an interview with RTL, Laura Smet indicates that she is expecting her first child. In the weeks and months to come, Objeko will not fail to tell you about the news of the Hallyday family and Laura Smet.



