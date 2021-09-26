Lazio Rome dominate AS Roma in derby

The match: 3-2
Maurizio Sarri against José Mourinho. On paper, this match looked like a tactical battle between two coaches with strong character and assumed game ideas. After 90 minutes, the victory went to Sarri (3-2). His team got off to a wonderful start with a smooth and always very precise game. It is also logical that the teammates of Ciro Immobile opened the scoring through Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (10th).
The Serbian midfielder took over a marvelous cross from Felipe Anderson and was, at the same time, violently hit by Rui Patricio. The Portuguese goalkeeper was penalized with a fairly lenient yellow card. Lazio was quick to make the break afterwards. On a lightning counterattack led by Ciro Immobile, Pedro placed a surgical strike that left Rui Patricio no chance.
Against the course of the game, José Mourinho’s men managed to get back into the game before the break. On a corner from Jordan Veretout, Roger Ibanez placed a powerful header to revive his family (41st). And if this goal gave Roma confidence in the second half, it was Lazio who found the fault a third time in the game, again thanks to an excellent job from Ciro Immobile.
The Italian striker eliminated Gianluca Mancini then Rui Patricio and offered a goal ball to Felipe Anderson (65th) on a plateau. The penalty converted by Frenchman Jordan Veretout (2-3, 69th) gave the game some suspense but Lazio held on. With this defeat, the Louve club sees its evening opponent return to one point in the standings.
The player: Ciro Immobile very valuable
The Italian striker distinguished himself in a different register than his own. Used to planting goal after goal, Immobile did not find the net against Roma but he nevertheless distinguished himself. He gave his team two goals on a field with perfect assists and mostly played fair every time. He kept and improved an incalculable number of balls on the front of the attack.
Ciro Immobile is undoubtedly the strong man of the attack of Lazio of Rome and the offensive animation of Maurizio Sarri. Whether back to goal, deflection, depth, the 31-year-old striker showed this Sunday that he was not just a scorer.
Pedro became the third player to score in the Roman derby with both clubs after Arne Selmonsson and Aleksandar Kolarov.