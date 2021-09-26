Leon of realism the Mongasque! – Dbrief and NOTES of the players (Clermont 1-3 ASM) – Football

Malmen by a promoted without complexes, Monaco made speak its realism to confirm its regain of form on the ground of Clermont (3-1) this Sunday in Ligue 1.

Volland and ASM have Clermont hearts.

Although shaken, AS Monaco won a second consecutive victory by giving a lesson of realism Clermont (3-1) this Sunday as part of the 8th day of Ligue 1.

This success allowed the ASM to move up to 8th place in the standings, while his victim fell to 15th position not without having deservedly.

Clermont rgale, Bayo found!

It took less than two minutes for Niko Kovac’s men to be dangerous, but Zedadka quickly cleared a Martins cross. The reply from Auvergne was immediate and sharper since Bayo found the net by catapulting a cross from N’Simba into the goal of Nbel (1-0, 7th)!

Combinations, play a touch of the ball between the lines: after the last difficult weeks, we found the exciting and offensive Clermont at the start of the season which jostled apathetic Mongasques under the impetus of a Bayo back on top. ASM was close to the worst but did well when neither the referee nor the VAR broke over a disputed intervention by Sidib on Berthomier entering the area, then when Bayo’s shot went just above.

ASM is coming out of nowhere!

On the verge of rupture, the visitors were doing very well by equalizing a number of balancing Ben Yedder in the area after a deviation from Caio Henrique (1-1, 26th). From then on, the debates were balanced with locals who lost more balloons but who remained threatening the image of an alert from Bayo in the area. The entry of Diop at half-time, however, did a lot of good for the visitors who were conquering and the midfielder initiated an action concluded with a goal from Volland after the second decisive pass of the day by Caio Henrique (1-2, 48th ). If Martins then missed the goal of the KO by a few centimeters, Clermont did not give up so far.

Diop, the counter assassin

Despite a drop in pace dictated by Mongasques who padlocked the game, Dossou had two big chances, but the winger crossed his shot too much on the first and then pushed Nbel the parry on the second. Put under pressure to the end, the image of this rescue of Sidib in front of Allevinah, the princely club multiplied the time savings and ended up ensuring its victory on a cons concluded by a heel of Diop who took advantage of a fault of hand de Desmas (1-3, 90th + 1). Hard for the promoted …

The score of the match: 7/10

A real football match! Pushed by his audience, the promoted feasted on his loose football for a good half hour. The two teams then offered a good opposition and the Clermontois again initiated beautiful movements during a second act admittedly less rhythmic but all the same undecided until the end.

The goals :

– Berthomier shifts N’Simba to the left of the Mongascian surface. The side tears off and addresses a fleeing cross that Bayo takes with a flat right foot extended under the bar at close range (1-0, 7th).

– Tchouamni makes a light pass towards Caio Henrique who dives to find Ben Yedder in the area. The attacker puts Ogier in the wind on his control before going to eliminate Desmas to score in the empty goal (1-1, 26th).

– Sofiane Diop shifts Caio Henrique left from the surface. The lateral center instantly. Zedadka missed the interception at the near post and the ball reached Volland who crucified Desmas with a recovery from the left at close range (1-2, 48 ‘).

– Served by Boadu, Diop tries a heel in a closed angle flush with the post. Desmas makes a hole and lets the ball pass (1-3, 90th + 1).

Player NOTES

Maxifoot has awarded a score (out of 10) comments on each player.

Man of the match: Sofiane Diop (7/10)

Entering half-time in place of a transparent Golovin, the midfielder completely transformed the game of ASM. Positioned between the lines, the Mongasque found spaces and unpredictable passing angles to disorganize the opposing defense. He only took three minutes to initiate the 2-1 goal before offering a Martins caviar, too short in the crowd. Puisle Bleuet was the last in added time on an inspiring heel.

CLERMONT F. :

Coming soon: discover the ratings and comments on CLERMONT F. players, updated in a few moments …

MONACO :

Alexander Nbel (5.5): author of an important stop against Dossou at the end of the game, the goalkeeper will have regained a little confidence. Loose by his defense and helpless on the opening goal.

Djibril Sidib (6.5): a bad start in his match, the right defender could have scored a penalty for his team for his disputed intervention on Berthomier. But the Habs then raised their heads and made more important interventions in the second period, the image of his impeccable tackle in front of Allevinah. His experience will have been invaluable when the promoted one was pushing.

Guillermo Maripn (7): back in the eleven, the central defender recalled how important it remains for the defensive balance of ASM. Sharp in his interventions, the Chilean repelled the danger several times when Clermont pushed in the second period after having already controlled a dangerous strike from Berthomier before the break. Bayo managed to eliminate him with two dangerous actions but the results remain very positive.





Strahinja Pavlovic (4): surprise choice of Niko Kovac and preferred Badiashile, the central defender failed to prove his coach right. The Serb lacks reactivity on the opening goal and he generally lacked presence.

Caio Henrique (6.5): a solid match from the left side in his lane and sublimated by his two decisive passes! Without being omnipresent offensively, the Brazilian responded at the right time and symbolized the realism of ASM.

Gelson Martins (4): able to make big differences but too messy the finish, the winger wasted two great opportunities at the start of the game before disappearing from circulation. Replace the 69th minute with Myron Boadu (not rated), decisive passer for Diop.

Youssouf Fofana (5): despite a few losses of the ball, his replacement before even half-time may seem severe, but Kovac obviously did not appreciate that his midfielder disobeyed his instructions by throwing himself forward, which however, hadn’t hurt his team. It is true that, on his last projection, the Mongasque lost a ball which led to an opponent’s block. Replace the 38th minute with Eliot Matazo (5.5), which brought a lot of impact to the recovery.

Aurlien Tchouamni (5.5): not the party in the first period, the image of his team, the midfielder still initiates the equalizing goal. The Habs then had more opportunity to play forward during the second act.

Aleksandr Golovin (3): 45 ghostly minutes from the Russian attacking midfielder who was absolutely out of the game tonight. His main achievement of the evening will remain to have succeeded after Martins who had forgotten him when he was alone at the penalty spot on the first big occasion. That is to say … Replace the 46th minute by Sofiane Diop (7), the commentary of which is available above.

Kevin Volland (5.5): with the German, it’s often either everything or nothing in the game and, this Sunday, it was clearly the second option. Despite his very discreet part, the attacker has this ability to be forgotten and appear at the right time, which allowed him to score the 2-1 goal. Replace the 88th minute with Ruben Aguilar (not rated).

Wissam Ben Yedder (6): the ASM striker went to seek the equalizing goal almost alone, on a number of soloist, while his team was at its worst. In the game, the Habs as always tried to combine. Without much success in the first period, but then found a little more support. Replace the 87th minute with Benot Badiashile (not rated).

+ Find the results and the classification of Ligue 1 on Maxifoot

And for you, who were the best and worst players of the game? Respond in the “comments” area below!

CLERMONT F. 1-3 MONACO (mid-time: 1-1) – FRANCE – Ligue 1 / 8th day

Stadium: Stade Gabriel Montpied, Clermont-Ferrand – Referee: Benoit Millot, France

Goals : M. Bayo (6th) for CLERMONT F. – W. Ben Yedder (25th) K. Volland (48th) S. Diop (90 + 1st) for MONACO

Warnings : S. Samed (35th) , J. Gastien (54th) , for CLERMONT F. – S. Pavlovic (29th) , A. Tchouamni (45th) , K. Volland (70th) , S. Diop (84th) , for MONACO

CLERMONT F. : A. Desmas – C. Hountondji , F. Ogier – A. Zedadka , V. N’Simba – J. Gastien , S. Samed (J. Iglesias, 66th) – J. Berthomier (S. Khaoui, 66th) – J. Dossou (P. Hamel, 83rd) , E. Rashani (J. Allevinah, 66th) – Mr. Bayo