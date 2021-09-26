Ligue 1, 7th day – First defeat for OM, beaten at the Vélodrome by RC Lens (2-3) despite a double from Payet

Olympique de Marseille showed character but it was not enough. In a totally crazy match in terms of intensity, Marseille was surprised by a team from Lens that was more than opportunistic (3-2). A defeat despite many chances for Jorge Sampaoli’s men who left their second place in the standings to their evening opponents, despite a late match.

As this match approached, it seemed normal to expect a quality show, as the start of the season for both teams was good. This match will surely go down as one of the best of the entire season. Very quickly, the tone was shown by the Olympians, very enterprising with the ball. However, the opening scoring came very quickly on the side of RC Lens thanks to a penalty awarded following a hand from Pape Gueye in the area. A penalty that made the supporters jump since it was delivered almost two minutes after the act, after consulting the video assistance. Florian Sotoca did not tremble to allow his team to take the advantage (9th).

League 1 More realistic, Monaco punishes Clermont 4 HOURS AGO

Payet had brought OM back to height

We believed for a long time in an equalizer for OM after this first goal, so much the ball did not seem to want to leave their feet. But it is the Pole Przemyslaw Frankowski who granted himself the right to put the second goal of the match, on a magnificent strike in the top corner (27th). Despite the gap, the support of the Vélodrome seemed to make a Marseille team exult, yet dominating in the game. A domination which resulted in the equalization of an excellent Dimitri Payet, first of all with a superb free kick ( 33rd), then by a penalty just before the break (45 + 2nd).





An equalizer which foreshadowed a second period of great quality. The supporters were entitled to it. On many occasions, the Marseillais came close to the feat, especially with the superb strike of Cengiz Under on the bar (56th). Unfortunately for Sampaoli, it was Lens who put the only goal of this meeting on a superb cross from Sotoca for the head of Wesley Saïd, who came into play a few minutes more. This OM-Lens was an exceptional match, both for the intensity and the outcome, which ultimately left the Marseillais with a bitter taste. OM also leaves its second place to its evening hangman, who achieves, thanks in particular to an excellent Franck Haise, a superb start to the season.

League 1 The good moves of Reims and Metz, the bitter draw of Troyes 6 HOURS AGO