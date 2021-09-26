Ligue 1, 8th day – Monaco wins in Clermont (1-3) and goes back to 8th place, Ben Yedder, Volland and Diop scorers

From experience, Monaco continues and launches its season. Subjected to the challenge of a promoted offensive player and player, the Monegasques showed realism to offer themselves a second consecutive victory by beating Clermont on Sunday at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied (1-3). Despite an ideal start punctuated by a goal from Mohamed Bayo (7th), the premises were powerless in front of the effectiveness of the ASM illustrated by Wissam Ben Yedder (26th), Kevin Volland (48th) and Sofiane Diop at the end of the meeting (90th + 1).

In the standings, Monaco confirms its improvement (8th with 11 points) and gets closer to only two lengths of the top 5. On the other hand, Clermont (15th with 9 points) will have to look behind, towards a red zone which has never been so close (3 points ahead).

A badly paid fire start for Clermont

Pascal Gastien has convictions and he will not give them up for the world. Sunday, in a boiling hot Gabriel-Montpied Stadium, the players of Clermont Foot 63 did everything to delight Auvergne hearts. Levitating, Bayo did (almost) everything in a high-flying first act.

At the conclusion of a sublime collective movement (7th), the Guinean center forward, undermined for a time by an aborted transfer and the incidents enamelling his country, delivered a high class score, dangerous on practically all his shots. . The double barely escaping him, another high class striker, discreet so far, remembered the good memories of the princely club. Served by Henrique in the box, Ben Yedder took the leather perfectly, before eliminating Desmas and pushing the ball into the empty goal (26th).





Catalyst Diop, Awkward Dossou

Attractive but poorly paid, the formation of Pascal Gastien returned to the locker room frustrated and physically affected. Volland did not need more to sanction amorphous Clermontois (48th) at the start of the second half. Coming into play at the break, Diop immediately stood out with rapid decision-making and constant foresight. A performance of choice rewarded by a goal synonymous with fallen hope for the Auvergnats (90th + 1), frustrated in front of the big hand fault of Desmas on a heel well felt of the Monegasque prodigy.

But it was earlier that the meeting was played for the locals. Generous and twirling on his right lane, Jodel Dossou sinned by chronic clumsiness in the last third (53rd, 65th, 67th). Connected to alternating current, Monaco for its part was content to wait in its camp before exploiting the spaces, all between a few cunning in order to scratch a few precious seconds. Precious because the Red and Whites are in the midst of a reconquest operation after a very poor start to the championship.

Before the trip to Anoeta against Real Sociedad next Thursday, ASM is back in the fight for European places (8th with 11 points). Further, the gaze hooked to the rearview mirror, Clermont (15th with 9 points) sees the temptation grow to abandon the game for the stake. However, not sure that the cheerful spectators this Sunday at the Gabriel-Montpied stadium will agree.

