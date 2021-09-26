More

    Ligue 1 – Already nine points ahead for PSG, Lens Dauphin, OM 3rd and Nice 4th: the standings after eight days

    Eight days of contested, only. But a chasm, already. PSG has a margin of nine units, at the top of Ligue 1, this Sunday at the end of the eighth round. The Parisians were full (24 points) while RC Lens, winner at the Vélodrome against OM (2-3) is their closest pursuer, with 15 points, nine behind.

    Marseille (14 pts), which goes from 2nd to 3rd, could sneak between the vice-champion of France and the Sang et Or, in case of success in Nice on October 27, in a postponed match. The Aiglons (4th, 13 pts), who were penalized by one point because of the incidents that occurred during the first game of the meeting in question, can do the same.

    At the back of the peloton, Saint-Etienne brings up the rear (3 pts). Brest occupies the penultimate place (4 pts), while Metz is in the position of the barrage, due to a poorer goal difference than Troyes (6 pts for the two teams).

    Ranking : Points and matches played:
    1. PSG 24 pts (in 8 matches)
    2. Lens 15 pts (in 8 m)
    3. OM 14 pts (in 7 m)
    4. Nice 13 pts (in 7 m)
    5. Angers 13 pts (in 8 m)
    6. Lorient 13 pts (in 8 m)
    7. OL 12 pts (in 8 m)
    8. Monaco 11 pts (in 8 m)
    9. Lille 11 pts (in 8 m)
    10. Nantes 10 pts (in 8 m)
    11. Reims 10 pts (in 8 m)
    12. Strasbourg 10 pts (in 8 m)
    13. Rennes 9 pts (in 8 m)
    14. Montpellier 9 pts (in 8 m)
    15. Clermont 9 pts (in 8 m)
    16. Bordeaux 7 pts (in 8 m)
    17. Troyes 6 pts (in 8 m)
    18. Metz 6 pts (in 8 m)
    19. Brest 4 pts (in 8 m)
    20. Saint-Etienne 3 pts (in 8 m)

