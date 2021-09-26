Ligue 1 – Already nine points ahead for PSG, Lens Dauphin, OM 3rd and Nice 4th: the standings after eight days

Marseille (14 pts), which goes from 2nd to 3rd, could sneak between the vice-champion of France and the Sang et Or, in case of success in Nice on October 27, in a postponed match. The Aiglons (4th, 13 pts), who were penalized by one point because of the incidents that occurred during the first game of the meeting in question, can do the same.
At the back of the peloton, Saint-Etienne brings up the rear (3 pts). Brest occupies the penultimate place (4 pts), while Metz is in the position of the barrage, due to a poorer goal difference than Troyes (6 pts for the two teams).
|Ranking :
|Points and matches played:
|1. PSG
|24 pts (in 8 matches)
|2. Lens
|15 pts (in 8 m)
|3. OM
|14 pts (in 7 m)
|4. Nice
|13 pts (in 7 m)
|5. Angers
|13 pts (in 8 m)
|6. Lorient
|13 pts (in 8 m)
|7. OL
|12 pts (in 8 m)
|8. Monaco
|11 pts (in 8 m)
|9. Lille
|11 pts (in 8 m)
|10. Nantes
|10 pts (in 8 m)
|11. Reims
|10 pts (in 8 m)
|12. Strasbourg
|10 pts (in 8 m)
|13. Rennes
|9 pts (in 8 m)
|14. Montpellier
|9 pts (in 8 m)
|15. Clermont
|9 pts (in 8 m)
|16. Bordeaux
|7 pts (in 8 m)
|17. Troyes
|6 pts (in 8 m)
|18. Metz
|6 pts (in 8 m)
|19. Brest
|4 pts (in 8 m)
|20. Saint-Etienne
|3 pts (in 8 m)
