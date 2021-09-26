Ligue 1 – Reims surprises Nantes, Metz wins in Brest, Troyes slows down Angers

Reims 3-1 Nantes

Nantes arrived in a positive spiral with two consecutive victories and seven goals scored in the last two days. Results ? The Canaries were surprised by Reims at the Stade Delaune. Everything was decided in the second period thanks to the winning coaching of Oscar Garcia: a corner from Alexis Flips, freshly entered, landed on the head of Thomas Foket (53rd, 1-0).

League 1 A small miracle for Bordeaux, big regrets for Rennes 3 HOURS AGO

Yes but here it is, Moses Simon did not intend to let the Champenois win so easily. From then on, the best passer in Ligue 1 enjoyed a slalom in the defense to deceive Predrag Rajkovic (62nd, 1-1). Garcia, him, once again made speak his flair to give Hugo Ekitike new minutes of play in Ligue 1. Good idea: the center forward scored a double thanks to a shot from near (72nd, 2-1) and a deflected strike (78th, 3-1).

What we remember : Reims can score three goals in the same match in Ligue 1. This is the first time that this has happened this season.

Is Qatar hiding behind the Greens’ takeover offer? “The question must be asked”

Troyes 1-1 Angers

There is enough to have it bad for the ESTAC of Laurent Batlles. In the very last minutes of the game, Walid El-Hajjam thought to give the promoted three points of victory along with a first home victory this season, but the VAR finally canceled this goal following a Levi Lumeka fouled Paul Bernardoni. Infuriating, as the Trojans dominated this meeting.

In the first period, Mama Baldé gave a logical advantage by taking advantage of an error by Angelo Fulgini to unlock his goal counter in the 2021-2022 financial year (22nd, 1-0). But it was without counting on a penalty obtained by the SCO shortly after the hour mark and converted in cold blood by Thomas Mangani (65th, 1-1). One everywhere, ball in the center, and Troyes lost their illusions of victory at the Stade de l’Aube.





What we remember : the exclusion of captain Jimmy Giraudon in stoppage time following a goal denied in Troyes. An excess of nervousness which will prove to be detrimental to the next match …

Donnarumma is struggling with his situation? “Let him attack his agent rather than PSG”

Brest 1-2 Metz

It was the match of fear in this 8th day of Ligue 1. Brest, unable to win over its last seventeen meetings in Ligue 1, welcomed Metz, orphan of victory in the league for eighteen matches, with the lump in the stomach. Heckled by Michel Der Zakarian this week, the Brest players conceded the opening goal following a cross from Lamine Gueye concluded by Nicolas De Préville (26th, 0-1).

Dominators thereafter, the Finistériens gained confidence to obtain a penalty converted by Romain Faivre (68th, 1-1). But that was not enough: Fabien Centonze took advantage of opposing defensive gaps to crucify Brest (74th, 1-2) and offer the Garnets their first victory of the season. The thunderclap has arrived in Brest, now penultimate in Ligue 1 and virtually relegated.

What we remember : the mine of bad days for Michel Der Zakarian, little inspired when it comes to bringing Faivre out just after his equalizing goal.

League 1 “I didn’t see myself coming back if it wasn’t for OM”: Nasri formalizes his retirement 7 HOURS AGO