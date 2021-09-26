live on the radio, Corinne Touzet restored the truth about a sad rumor

Between 1996 and 2008, Corinne Touzet was featured in the series “Une femme d’honneur” on TF1. Last August the actress returned to the success of the program at the microphone of radio Europe 1, and in particular revealed that several famous actresses had been approached to interpret the role of Isabelle Florent but that all had declined the proposal.

“They wanted other people than me. They also proposed to extremely famous people like Sophie Marceau and names that I forgot today. For a year, they searched and then no one wanted to wear this uniform which is still very difficult to wear ” she notably declared. What to generate a sad rumor which said that Corinne Touzet had literally stung the role of Sophie Marceau.





This Saturday, September 25, 2021, the 61-year-old actress who very rarely confides in the media, agreed to deliver herself to Jade and Eric Dussart live from RTL radio, the opportunity for her to restore the truth.

So I explain to you exactly what I said, and I hope thatthey are not going to cut me. All known actresses have been contacted. And so I gave names, there was Élizabeth Bourgine, everyone! They all refused, on the one hand because they had do not want to do television series, and then wear the uniform” she advanced. “I should never have said that name because, my God, Sophie Marceau must hate me when it has nothing to do with what I wanted to say at the start” she concluded.

Eleanor de la Fontaine