Lizarazu asks the angry question about Neymar and Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain beat Montpellier (2-0) this Saturday night at the Parc des Princes. Mauricio Pochettino’s men continue their clear round in Ligue 1.





PSG is on track to fold Ligue 1 in a few months this season. Eight matches and eight wins for the capital club. However, we cannot say that Mauricio Pochettino’s men reassure observers. In the game, the Ile-de-France collective is struggling to convince and it is not the whims of some who will prove the contrary. This Saturday night against Montpellier, Kylian Mbappé seemed frustrated by the behavior of Neymar, who would not give him the pass often enough according to him. What to intercept Bixente Lizarazu.

“We have the impression that they no longer have the same facility to play together”

On the Téléfoot set, the consultant was clear on the subject. “Neymar and Mbappé? It was a couple last year. I do not know if it was the arrival of Messi who redistributed the cards, in any case we have the impression that they no longer have the same facility to play together. (…) After that, it’s true that we have the impression that the technical relationship and fluidity are no longer the same. We know that Neymar and Messi were very good friends at Barcelona. Did it change anything? This trio, for the moment makes dream on the paper, but does not manage to be put in place ”, said Bixente Lizarazu, who thinks that the romance between the two men may be over.