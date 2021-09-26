London: 36-year-old man arrested for murder of teacher, which shocked UK

London police on Sunday morning arrested a 36-year-old man suspected of murdering Sabina Nessa, a 28-year-old Briton who was found dead last week in a park in the capital. The suspect was arrested in East Sussex, an area north-east of London, and taken into police custody.

The Met police did not say if this man was the one they had actively sought for several days, seen near the place of the kidnapping on a CCTV tape. Two other people, a 38-year-old man and another in his 40s, with no apparent connection, had previously been arrested by Scotland Yard, before being released.

The south-east London teacher was missing as she left her home to a bar a five-minute walk away. A passer-by had found his body the next day, around 5:30 p.m., in a nearby park hidden under a pile of leaves, according to the British news agency PA. A violent death which shocked England. The disappearance of this young teacher has fueled the feeling of insecurity in the British capital, after the rape and the assassination of Sarah Everard, last March. A crime committed by a police officer who had also marked British public opinion.



Tribute from hundreds of Londoners

In this dramatic context, hundreds of Londoners gathered on Friday evening for a vigil with bouquets, candles or signs, around Sabina Nessa’s mother who was particularly “traumatized” by the events, adding that the Prime Minister Boris Johnson had placed a candle in front of the door of 10 Downing Street, addressing “his thoughts” to the relatives of the victim.

Sabina Nessa, 28, had been a teacher for over a year at Rushney Green Primary School in Catford, a district in south-east London. Lisa Williams, the school principal, told British daily The Independent that Sabina Nessa was “kind, caring and completely devoted to her students.”