Mali: who are the mercenaries of the paramilitary group Wagner, “Kremlin shadow army”?

GEOPOLITICS – After the withdrawal of the Barkhane force in Mali, the Prime Minister of the African country declared “to seek to ensure security with other partners”. Among them, could be the paramilitary group Wagner, which worries several European countries.
After qualifying “abandonment in mid-flight” the withdrawal by France of the Barkhane force in Mali, the Malian Prime Minister explained “explore ways and means to better ensure security independently with other partners”. Among them could be the paramilitary company Wagner. A contingency judged “unacceptable” by 13 European countries, Friday September 24. France, Germany or Estonia even added that they would review their military presence in Mali if an agreement was reached between the country and the Russian private company.
“Russia has ambitions and seeks to exploit opportunities in Africa”
But who are these dreaded Russian mercenaries? For Jean-Sylvestre Mongrenier, researcher at the Thomas More Institute, interviewed on LCI, these mercenaries are part of an entity which is “more than a private military company (…), it is a shadow army of the Kremlin, it is the Kremlin’s false nose”. They would train, according to the researcher, on “GRU bases (Russian intelligence service, editor’s note), in particular near Krasnodar, in the south of Russia”, and represent a crucial tool for Russia. “It is a means of intervening in a discreet way, so to speak, in foreign territories. […] Moscow opens up the possibility of denying any Russian military engagement if things ever turn out badly or if a certain number of abuses are committed “, continues the specialist.
The mercenaries of the Wagner group have already intervened in Ukraine, Syria, and in several African countries including Libya, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic. “Russia has ambitions and seeks to exploit opportunities in Africa, there is a real desire to break through in Africa, to regain the ground lost compared to the time of the USSR, especially during the period of Brezhnev. ‘do not see it simply as a sort of consequence of a possible French incapacity “ explained the researcher.
“The mission was to defend the interests of the country”
On the Russian side, the authorities refuse to recognize the link between this paramilitary group and the government. “If there are Russian citizens there, they neither represent the interests nor are they paid by Russia, there are often a lot of mercenaries in a conflict zone”, Vladimir Putin declared in January 2020 at a press conference. Still, Marat Gabidoullin, a former Wagner soldier said in June, in an interview published in Le Figaro, than “the mission was to defend and promote the interests of the country and that one had to be ready to participate in a war. There was a patriotic dimension.”
Marat Gabidoullin also explained that the name of the paramilitary group was in fact the nickname of Dmitri Utkine, a former commander of the GRU who became the operational leader of the Wagner group. The group is also known for its abuses and in particular a video in which four members of the group torture and behead a Syrian deserter in 2017. An action that had also led three NGOs to file a complaint in March 2021.
