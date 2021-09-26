Man City: Nasri shocked by Guardiola

In an interview with the Journal du Dimanche, Samir Nasri (34) returned to his career when formalizing his decision to hang up the crampons (see here). The opportunity for the former Manchester City player to evoke his admiration for Josep Guardiola, with whom he worked a little for the Citizens before leaving on loan to Sevilla FC in 2016.





“He shocked me. Tactically, he’s a genius; I’ve worked with some great coaches, but he has one more thing. He’s even obsessed. He knows everything, he knows everything. He sees spaces and manages to show them to you. At Arsenal, we were called Barça of England. But when we played against real Barça, we couldn’t manage it. Impossible to squeeze them. I did not understand. ( …) And then I worked a bit with Pep and I understood. With his organization, you know where your teammates are at all times, to the nearest centimeter. And if you are not in the required place , he passes you a real soap. He does not care about your name, your status, your salary: if you do not join his collective, you will sit on the bench “, said the native of Marseilles.

Read 31.730 times – by Romain Rigaux on 09/26/2021 at 6:47 p.m.



