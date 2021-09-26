Manhandled but ultra realistic, Monaco continues in Clermont

The match: 1-3
We will wait before writing that the Monegasques are cured. But failing to convince in the game, they again have good results. After the draw on the lawn of their neighbor from Nice (2-2) last weekend and the victory against Saint-Étienne (3-1) on Wednesday, they showed a cold realism to extricate themselves from the trap set by the promoted Clermont on Sunday: six shots, three on target, and three goals, signed Ben Yedder (25th, 1-1), Volland (48th, 2-1) and Diop (90th + 1, 3-1).
However, we would not have risked betting on such an outcome at half-time. Submerged by the Clermont waves, Niko Kovac’s men, furious on his bench, took a lesson in intensity, simplicity and play in the first half hour. Quickly led to the score on a cross from Nsimba cut by Bayo (7th), they escaped a penalty in the 14th minute, for a disputed intervention by Sidibé on Berthomier, and they could consider themselves happy to return to the locker room at 1- 1 in view of the two golden opportunities wasted by Bayo before half-time (17th, 44th).
18
Clermont was undefeated on his lawn since October 24, 2020, 18 matches (including 3 in Ligue 1).
Clermont had visibly digested his slap in Rennes (0-6) and manhandled his European opponent from start to finish, notably in the wake of a twirling Dossou in the second half (53rd, 67th). But unlike ASM, much more attractive after the entry of Diop (46th, see elsewhere), he lacked the promoted efficiency (12 shots, 4 on target). For a long time on a wire, ASM took the lead upon returning from the locker room thanks to Volland, well placed at the reception of a center from Caio Henrique (48th, 2-1), but she had to wait for additional time to take shelter, after a counter concluded by a heel by Diop.
Too fragile defensively (14 goals conceded in 4 matches), the CF63 continued to fall in the standings (15th), while Monaco gained five places and found the first half of the table (8th).
The player: Diop changed everything
Frustrated by the attitude of his team, Kovac did not hesitate to make strong choices at the Gabriel-Montpied stadium. After leaving Fofana in the 36th minute, probably for not respecting his instructions, the Croatian ASM coach sent a Golovin back to the bench next to his pumps at half-time. The Russian gave way to Diop, and the young French international Espoirs (21 years old, 2 caps) transformed his team.
If his goal owes as much to his skill as to the hand fault of Desmas, Diop is also at the origin of that of Volland, since it is he who shifts Caio Henrique (the decisive passer) on the left wing. “The coach called on me at the start of the second and I gave my best to help the team, he soberly answered the microphone of Canal + at the end of the match. At half-time, we said to ourselves that we shouldn’t show that face. We came back with better intentions. The coach was able to get us back on the right track. “