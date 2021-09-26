Manhandled but ultra realistic, Monaco continues in Clermont

If his goal owes as much to his skill as to the hand fault of Desmas, Diop is also at the origin of that of Volland, since it is he who shifts Caio Henrique (the decisive passer) on the left wing. “The coach called on me at the start of the second and I gave my best to help the team, he soberly answered the microphone of Canal + at the end of the match. At half-time, we said to ourselves that we shouldn’t show that face. We came back with better intentions. The coach was able to get us back on the right track. “