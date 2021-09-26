Marriage of Marie-Astrid of Liechtenstein: a princess with angels, a magnificent tiara

The bride was visibly delighted with her day! On September 25, 2021 in Tuscany, the Princess Marie-Astrid of Liechtenstein religiously married Ralph Worthington, in the Duomo di Santa Maria Assunta church, located on the Orbetello peninsula. A beautiful day for which many crowned heads had made the trip.

After the wedding of Princess Maria Anunciata in Vienna, celebrated on September 4, it was therefore the turn of her sister Princess Marie-Astrid (34 years old) to celebrate her wedding with Ralph worthington, a 36-year-old New York-based businessman who happens to be the great-grandson of the founder of Metropolitan Oil. After the civil marriage celebrated last June in Umbria, place for the religious ceremony in Tuscany. On the other hand, no one knows why the bride and groom chose this city and this cathedral … Did they fall under the spell of the region during previous holidays?





From her arrival at the church to her departure in a convertible, the bride has never ceased to display an XXL smile. However, its magnificent Kinsky Honeysuckle tiara in diamonds (which belongs to the princely family of Liechtenstein) almost stole the show! As a reminder, Princess Marie-Astrid is the daughter of Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein and Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg. This fan of pastry and interior design, graduated from a business school in London, is therefore the niece of the Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, but also of Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein, who was also present. at the wedding. This is his first appearance since the death of his wife Princess Marie.

The Luxembourg Grand Ducal family was also worthily represented, in particular by Guillaume de Luxembourg and his wife Stéphanie. For her part, cousin of the bride, Maria Laura of Belgium was a maid of honor, not far from her father Prince Lorenz. Prince Christian of Hanover was accompanied by his charming wife Alessandra de Osma and his sister-in-law Ekaterina, the wife of his brother Prince Ernst August.