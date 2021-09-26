Matt Pokora broken by wife Christina Milian’s affair with a big celebrity

While all seems to be pass for the best of the world between Matt Pokora and his wife Christina Milian, a recent information published in the press could make them aware of heated discussions. Indeed, a huge American star claims today to have had a relationship with the wife of the French singer. Objeko invites you to find out who it is.

Matt Pokora : Christina’s relationship Milian with one of the biggest stars of American rap

A beautiful idyll

For several years now, Matt Pokora enjoys a wonderful love affair with actress and singer Christina Milian. In 2017, the two celebrities actually fell madly in love to the point of never leaving each other. If the couple already had everything to be happy, their happiness To been even bigger with the arrival of their two sons, Isaiah born in January 2020 and Kenna which saw the light of day in April 2021. On many occasions, the lovebirds do not hesitate to show their complicity as was still the case during this summer period.

While they usually reside in the United States, Matt Pokora and Christina Milian are however very present in France for a few weeks. They actually seem to have decided to put their luggage for a very long time in France. During the months of July and August, they were seen on numerous occasions on the shores of the Côte d’Azur, including a lovely romantic outing on the Croisette in Cannes. But after these idyllic holidays, the whole family has now headed to Paris to stay there for several months. Indeed, Matt Pokora embarks on a new adventure with a first appearance at the theater in a play by Philippe Lellouche. From this month of September, he will indeed give the reply to Estelle Lefebure and has Philippe Lellouche himself in a show entitled The big ambitions.

An important choice

Obviously very excited about this new project, Matt Pokora acknowledges having made his decision in just a few moments. After discovering the history of this piece, it did not take him long to take the plunge. ”My friend Philippe Lellouche made me read The great ambitions last summer and I have many, many laughed…vs‘It is therefore with great joy that I announce that we will meet again from September 17 at the Théâtre de la Madeleine in Paris to laugh together “. An announcement made by Matt Pokora via social media a few weeks ago.





But if the French artist is delighted to be back in the capital, it is not only because of this new professional adventure. Matt Pokora is also very happy to be able to make discover his country to his children who have American nationality, but also French. He therefore intends to combine the useful with the pleasant: ”I just need a real break by cutting myself off from a lot of things in order, first of all, to come back down after all that I have lived extraordinary these last fifteen years, to find myself, to simply enjoy the life, surrounded of my relatives. I am delighted that Isaiah, when saying your first words, be surrounded by Ffrench. It is important for me that my children feel French as well as American ”.

Shattering revelations

Anyway, Matt Pokora and Christina Milian therefore obviously have everything to be happy and have a perfectly fulfilling relationship. Now settled in Paris, they live a quiet existence, far from the United States where they usually reside. However, statements made on the other side of the Atlantic have obviously not failed to reach their ears. A few days ago the famous rapper and American producer Kanye West indeed delivered a rather surprising interview to the newspaper of The Sun. During this meeting with the press, he indeed mentioned Christina Milian with whom he would have had a relationship. Objeko explains us all in great detail about this far from media release gone unnoticed.

During this interview, the rapper claims to have had a passionate affair with Matt’s current wife Pokora. It is therefore particularly with her that Kanye West allegedly cheated on his wife Kim Kardashian from which he is now divorced. A separation that caused a stir in America on which apparently everything had not been said yet. For their part, neither Matt Pokora and neither Christina Milian have not yet commented on the subject. They did not actually make any comment after this speech, to say the least, in the media. It remains to be hoped that these revelations do not come to obscure a sky until today without cloud.



