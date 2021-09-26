Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello unleashed… The most beautiful images of the Global Citizen Live (PHOTOS)

This Saturday, September 25, in several cities of the world, charity concerts were held organized by the NGO Global Citizen to raise awareness about global warming and poverty, among others, with the presence of many stars.

It is a global event that took place this Saturday, September 25: the Global Citizen Live charity concert took place simultaneously in Paris, Seoul, South Korea, as well as New York and Los Angeles. In the French capital, the show presented by Denis Brogniart and Priyanka Chopra took place on the Champ-de-Mars, facing the Eiffel Tower, in the presence ofAnne Hidalgo, and it was intended to raise awareness of the various threats affecting the planet, including global warming and poverty. Mobilized and committed, several stars have followed one another on stage for the good cause, in particular that of the preservation of the environment, likeElton John.

Nearly 20,000 spectators in Paris

The 74-year-old artist played the piano, performed his songs Tiny Dancer, This is Your Song, Rocket Man, but also made a duet with Charlie Puth. He also took the opportunity to discuss the importance of vaccination, expressing his desire that “no one is left by the wayside” and that it was necessary that everyone had “fair access” to coronavirus vaccines, as reported Paris Match. Ed sheeran also moved, just like the Black eyed peas who had, a little before the show, exasperated Nagui because of their delay at the rehearsals of The Artist, and Doja Cat. Singer Christine and the Queens and Eurovision 2021 winners Maneskin also attended. In total, nearly 20,000 people attended the Parisian show.





The unexpected appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

In New York, as you can see in our slideshow, it’s Billie Eilish who sang, in Central Park. Coldplay, Jennifer lopez, Alessia Cara or Lizzo then took turns on stage, to set the mood in the name of the environment, among others. But what caught the eye was the rare public appearance of Meghan markle, elegant in a Valentino dress, and prince harry, came to talk about the health crisis. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have estimated that access to anti-Covid-19 vaccines is “a basic human right”. Lady Diana’s youngest son also said: “My wife and I believe that how you were born shouldn’t dictate your ability to survive.” Hand in hand, the Queen of England’s grandson and his wife were obviously still so in love with each other, just like Camila Cabello, and his companion Shawn mendes, who kissed in front of the crowd and sang together Senorita. Cyndi lauper, the unforgettable performer of Girls Just Want to Have Fun, dedicated her tube to Afghan women who are in the grip of the Taliban. Finally, on the Los Angeles side, they are Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato, Stevie Wonder, 5 Seconds of Summer and Onerepublic who gave voice to the Greek Theater.

