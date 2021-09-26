Mercato | Mercato – PSG: The truths of Samir Nasri on the interest of Leonardo!

Football – Mercato – PSG
Now retired, Samir Nasri could have known PSG in his career. However, as a former OM player, he decided otherwise.
In 2011, the PSG changed air with the arrival of QSI at its head. Thanks to the financial power of the Qataris, the capital club was then able to attract many stars to today be one of the biggest clubs in Europe. And in this list of stars, we could have found a certain Samir Nasri. Indeed, in 2011, Leonardo wanted to recruit the attacking midfielder. Finally, the former of theOM preferred to say no to PSG, rather leaving Arsenal to join Manchester city.
“I appreciated the process”
During an interview with the Sunday Newspaper, Samir nasri returned on the interest of Leonardo and PSG in 2011. The former player of theOM then confessed: ” The love of the jersey is, of course, a little overused today, but I was born, I was trained and I played in Marseille. It would have been tricky. But I appreciated the process because it was at the very beginning of the project. Leonardo also wanted me at Inter and Milan. He has always been straightforward and straight with me. Like Nasser. In today’s football, loyalty is very rare. With Leonardo, we finally got together when he became coach of Antalyaspor. I would have liked to work a little longer with him “.