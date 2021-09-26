Mercato | Mercato – PSG: The verdict has already fallen for Kylian Mbappé!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on September 26, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. by AD

At the end of his contract on June 30 with PSG, Kylian Mbappé should take over the management of Real Madrid this summer. While he would refuse to extend, the Parisian number 7 would have left to join the White House freely and for free, as Florentino Pérez announced to a fan. For its part, Juventus, which would think of recruiting Kylian Mbappe to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, has already dropped the case on this file.





While he will be free from any contract on July 1, Kylian Mbappé would refuse to extend with the PSG to be able to join the real Madrid easier. Aware of the situation, Florentino Perez would have launched several salvos during the last summer transfer window to try to snatch Kylian Mbappé To Paris starting this summer. And despite offers of around 160M € and 180M €, President Merengue has not managed to bend his Parisian counterpart Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. Nevertheless, Florentino Perez would remain hopeful and would be persuaded to recover Kylian Mbappé in 2022. In comments reported by Gol , the boss of real Madrid made it clear to a fan that the 22-year-old crack was going to sign at his club. “When will Kylian Mbappé come to Real Madrid? Next year “ , replied simply Florentino Perez after the confrontation with Villarreal this Saturday.

Florentino Pérez announces the arrival of Kylian Mbappé in 2022

While Kylian Mbappé would be promised to Real Madrid, the Juventus would have, for his part, abandoned the idea of ​​recruiting him. According to information from Tuttosport , the Bianconeri would consider that the Frenchman has the perfect profile to take over from Cristiano Ronaldo, transferred to Manchester United this summer. However, the Juve should not pounce on Kylian Mbappé however in 2022. To believe the transalpine media, The old lady should not get in the way of real Madrid for the simple reason that the French international is far too expensive.

Juve withdraws from the race for Kylian Mbappé

While Kylian Mbappé would head to the Real Madrid, the PSG has already chosen his worthy successor. As le10sport.com exclusively revealed to you, Leonardo wants at all costs to keep and extend his number 7. But if Kylian Mbappé was leaving, the sports director of the PSG already knows the identity of his heir. According to our information from August 25, the priority of PSG in case of departure of his French striker is Erling Haaland. And if it fails on this file, the capital club intends to turn to Robert Lewandowski.