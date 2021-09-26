Michel Der Zakarian (coach of Brest, after the defeat against Metz): “I do not play the Playstation, it is not me who is in charge”

Michel Der Zakarian, coach of Brest, after the home defeat against Metz (2-1): “We are not efficient in front, we are ineffective behind and we do not win the match. The content in the first half is very good but you have to shoot, score. We never hit on goal, we want to get the ball into the goal. When we lead to the score, we do not know how to hold a result. We are not effective in the areas of truth, we have the worst defense, the worst attack, we are in our place today but we must not give up.
“I don’t play the Playstation, I’m not the one in charge. “
The more the days go by, the more difficult it will be. We will have to provoke success, that requires an investment from everyone. There, we must remain united and seek a victory to trigger the positive. Why not go and win in Nice? We will have to be strong against a big team playing in Europe. It’s up to us to defend well in order to attack well. Metz waited and countered us. I don’t play the Playstation, I’m not the one in charge, I have a speech before the match, at half-time, all week, after me I no longer play. There are 30 matches left, it is up to us to win half to save ourselves. “