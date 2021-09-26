More

    More than a ton of cocaine seized from a sailboat off the Canary Islands

    A shipment of more than a ton of cocaine was seized this week by police and customs on a sailboat off the Canary Islands, Spain’s finance ministry said on Sunday. The seizure took place on September 20 aboard a sailboat that was sailing in international waters west of this tourist archipelago located near the coast of northwestern Africa, the ministry said in a statement.

    During the operation, carried out jointly by Spanish and French customs, more than 1,200 kilos of cocaine originating in South America and undoubtedly destined for the Iberian Peninsula were discovered.

    The merchandise “was on the bridge” Of the boat, “who sailed without a flag“, Indicates the ministry, which specifies to have spotted this boat, whose nationality was”unknown“,”thanks to international cooperation“. According to the ministry, two people were on board the sailboat when it was intercepted: a Spaniard and an Italian. Both were arrested “without offering resistance», Specifies the ministry.

