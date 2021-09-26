More

    Mr. Pokora spoiled by Christina Milian: a birthday present that leaves him speechless …

    Entertainment


    September 26 is always an unforgettable day for Christina Milian and M. Pokora! Both born on this date, lovers celebrate their birthdays in Paris: 40 years for her, 36 years for him. To spoil her husband, the mother of Isaiah and Kenna (1 years and 5 months, fruits of her love with Mr. Pokora), but also Violet (11 years, whose father is the rapper The-Dream), chose to offer him a pretty Balmain jacket: a black leather biker-style jacket that costs nearly 3000 euros (see slideshow).


    Impatient to offer him his gift, the American singer and actress unveiled on Instagram the reaction of her husband to the opening of his package. “It’s time to celebrate our day “, she wrote in the caption of the images, “I love you. Happy birthday to US! I’m glad you like your gift. “

    On the video, we discover the one who is currently playing in the room The big ambitions (at the Théâtre de la Madeleine) delighted, although not very expressive, in front of this new luxury jacket. “He looks extraordinarily happy. A little Balmain has never hurt anyone. It will be perfect on him. My baby seems like on a little cloud. I can’t wait to see him wearing it …“, adds Christina Milian on the social network.


    Aslam

