Nagui announces further changes, audiences continue to drop (VIDEO)

On Saturday September 25, Nagui announced new changes in The Artist, whose audiences are always lower. From next week, only the public will decide which candidates will continue the adventure.
Produced and presented by Nagui, the show The Artist hardly seduce the public. After the flop of the first two numbers of his talent competition, followed by 1.32 million and 990,000 people respectively, the host has bet everything on his guests to attract viewers. But the presence of the Black Eyed Peas, whose delay in rehearsals deeply annoyed him, and a new jury made up of Bénabar, Pascal Obispo and Gaëtan Roussel did not have the desired effect. Saturday September 25, 874,000 curious (4.8% of the market) watched The Artist, while they were 3.758 million in front The Voice. France 2 was then fifth in the ranking of prime time audiences, behind TF1, France 3 with its TV movie The Mysteries of the gendarmerie school, M6 which broadcast Dr Harrow and France 5 which offered a new number ofClose call.
“From next week, the mechanics will change“
After having chained allusions to the bad audiences of his tele-hook throughout the evening, Nagui made an important announcement at the end of the show. From next week, the rules of The Artist will still evolve. “The mechanics will change. Always live and with your votes, but we will be entitled to face-to-face. The artists will perform face-to-face and only the audience will decide who will stay in. The Artist“, explained the former presenter of Everyone wants to take its place, after revealing the names of the jurors for the next issue of his talent show. “We will have in the jury Jean-Louis Aubert, Joyce Jonathan and La Grande Sophie.“
These first changes already made to the show
These mechanical changes are not the first. Saturday, September 18, during the second bonus of The Artist, 10 of the 19 artists still in competition had taken to the stage. One way to reduce the duration of the show, which exceeded three hours. “It was too long. We were betting on six to eight starts. Out of the question to line up 19 for the next one. We would only have gained twenty-five minutes“, Nagui announced to our colleagues from Parisian, before indicating that the candidates would present only their own musical creations. Changes which ultimately did not bear fruit.