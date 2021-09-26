Nagui denounces the attitude of the Black Eyed Peas invited to “The Artist”

VIDEO – The host and producer did not hide his exasperation at having had to record the sequence with the American group because of their delay in rehearsals.

Saturday evening, Nagui was live on France 2 to present the third issue of “The Artist”. Faced with catastrophic audiences, the host and producer had first reviewed his copy before changing the jury of his telecrochet. And in the hope of attracting viewers, he had announced the presence of Black Eyed Peas. Indeed, visiting Paris to perform on the stage of Global Citizen Live at the Champs de Mars, the group had agreed to perform Girl like me on the stage of the singing competition. Except that not everything turned out as Nagui had imagined.

While Nagui was preparing to welcome the Americans, Pascal Obispo, one-night juror of “The Artist”, launched a joke that spoke volumes: “They have arrived, I wanted to tell you, they have just arrived”. “But not at all. It is the valve of this afternoon. We will tell you everything. Normally the Black Eyed Peas were supposed to come in the afternoon to do the rehearsals then they had a concert tonight and then they said: “No, but we’re coming back to do the live”. Except that as Pascal said, the side “they are there in five minutes”, it lasted two hours “, explained the host and producer while keeping a smile. “Let’s say the device is a bit complicated”, outbid the interpreter of fell for her. “When they arrived in the boxes it was: ‘They are getting dressed, they are here in five minutes’. There it lasted an hour “Nagui added.





“And there was a little urge even before going on stage. She pissed you off that one ”, then underlined Pascal Obispo. “That is to say, when you leave a box with something to relieve yourself of, arrive on a tray saying: “Can I go to the bathroom?”, you just want to say: “But you’ve been right next door for two hours”“, justified the facilitator.

Seeing the complexity of bringing Black Eyed Peas live on the set of “The Artist”, Nagui then made a decision. “I took responsibility for telling them: “Don’t bother coming back, we’ll record you quietly with Sarah [du duo Mauvais Œil, NDR] and Laura [du duo Laura Crowe & Him, NDR]”“, he said. And to conclude before launching the magneto: “We tell you, we are very frank, we are delighted that they agreed to come on this set”.

