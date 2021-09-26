Nagui’s telecrochet changes jury again, and adjusts its formula

The Artist always looking for his voice! France 2 came fifth in the hearings this Saturday with the third issue of The Artist, telecrochet produced and hosted by Nagui, which gathered only 847,000 viewers, or 4.8% of the public on France 2 this Saturday, according to Médiamétrie. The host announced this Saturday at the end of the show new adjustments to raise audiences for entertainment, struggling with the anniversary edition of The Voice on TF1.

“Next week the mechanics will change. Always live and with your votes, but we will have the right to duels. The artists will perform face-to-face and only the public will decide who will stay in The Artist Nagui explained, thanking viewers who watched the show.





Jean-Louis Aubert, Joyce Jonathan and La Grande Sophie

The fourth issue of the program will once again change jury. “We will have in the jury Jean-Louis Aubert, Joyce Jonathan and La Grande Sophie”, warned Nagui. They will replace Pascal Obispo, Gaëtan Roussel and Bénabar, jurors of the premium this Saturday, who themselves had taken over from Emmanuel Virot and Elodie Mermoz, jurors of the first two numbers.

Nagui, taking advantage of being live, has continued to refine the formula of his show since the broadcast of the first number which had gathered only 1.32 million curious, or 8% audience share. Despite these changes, audiences tumbled every week. France 2 telecrochet still has three weeks to prove itself on the air.