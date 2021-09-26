NBA 2K22 crashes Xbox consoles, Microsoft is on the job | Xbox one

First quarter missed for NBA 2K22 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. The game from 2K Games has been facing crash issues since its launch. Microsoft is aware of the problem. Is the solution in the process of being found? We take stock.

Testimonies have been pouring in for several days

NBA 2K22 has had a difficult start to its career on Xbox consoles. The basketball simulation dear to 2K Games has indeed been the victim of recurring crashes in the ecosystems of the American brand since its launch on September 10. According to the various observations of hundreds of Internet users on social networks or Xbox forums, two situations are repeated with insistence.

In the first case, the game crashes from the start and the user is directly brought back to the home screen of the console, a situation far from pleasant, but which at least has the merit of leaving your machine on. . The second case is indeed more restrictive, since the console can decide to go into standby mode, or even to turn off as soon as a game is started.





Microsoft in the middle of a maneuver to find a solution

Finally, the many cries of alarm from the players quickly reached the ears of Microsoft, which reacted as soon as the September 14 to take the issue in hand, inviting all players to share any concerns they may have encountered so far. Eleven days have passed since then, but where are we really?

Unfortunately, things haven’t changed much. In a message in the form of an update dated September 24, the Redmond firm specifies that it is still hard at work to resolve the problem, apologizes to the community for any inconvenience encountered and invites players to visit this link, for more information.

Teams are continuing to investigate reports of consoles powering off or quitting to home while playing NBA 2K22. Please watch for news here or at https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj https://t.co/jNR0OqIoNl – Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) September 24, 2021

At this time, we are unable to give you a return to normal date, but we have no doubt that Microsoft is doing everything possible to have this issue resolved as soon as possible.