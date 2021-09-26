neck-to-neck conservatives and social democrats, historic decline of the CDU … What to remember from the first results

The post-Merkel remains uncertain in Germany, Sunday September 26, after the federal elections marking the end of 16 years of mandate of the German Chancellor. The two main political parties across the Rhine, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Olaf Scholz and the Christian Democrats (CDU-CSU) of Armin Laschet, the political family of Angela Merkel, have come together elbow Sunday evening, at the end of a day of voting for which 60.4 million Germans were called to the polls. Franceinfo takes stock of what to remember from the first results of the ballot, whose participation stands at 78%.

The SPD and the CDU-CSU neck and neck

The gap between the Social Democrats and the Christian Democrats was already narrowing in the polls in recent days. The exit polls confirmed this trend, Sunday at 6 p.m.: the SPD and the CDU were tied, at 25% each, according to Deutsche Welle and the ARD, while another public channel, the ZDF, gave 26% for the formation of Olaf Scholz and 24% for the party of Armin Laschet. Behind these neck-and-neck scores, the Greens came third with 15%, then the Liberal Democrats of the FDP and the far-right AfD party obtained 11% of the vote, according to these first polls out of the polls.

The estimates unveiled at the start of the evening, based on initial results, confirmed a very slight advance by the Social Democrats: they would obtain between 25.2% and 25.9% of the vote, against 24.5% for the CDU-bloc. CSU, according to the projections of German television channels relayed by Der Spiegel (link in German). The Greens would collect around 14% of the votes, against 11.7% for the Liberal Democrats of the FDP and around 10.5% for the AfD. The final results must be known overnight.

Everyone claims the formation of a government

In this pocket square, each of the two main political parties that came out on top positioned themselves for the formation of the next coalition at the head of Germany. The Social Democratic Party, through its Secretary General, quickly demanded the formation of the next government. “I am very happy to see these electoral results. The Germans have decided to give us a good score, it is a huge success”, SPD candidate Olaf Scholz subsequently reacted. “What I am sure is that many of our fellow citizens voted for us because they want a work-study program, because they want the country’s chancellor to be Olaf Scholz”, he maintained.





On the CDU side, Armin Laschet spoke of results which “do not satisfy us”, while refusing to bow to his Social Democratic rival. “For the first time, in all likelihood, we will have a coalition made up of three gone, ”he said. “We have received a clear mandate from our voters: a voice for our party is a clear voice against a left-wing government. That is why we are going to do everything to form a government.”





A historic setback for Angela Merkel’s CDU

If these first estimates are confirmed overnight, the Christian Democratic camp of the CDU and the CSU would show its worst results in the federal elections since 1949. For the first time, the conservatives obtain a score below 30% of the voice, as noted by Mathieu Gallard, research director at Ipsos France. They obtained 33% in the previous federal elections in September 2017, notes Deutsche Welle (link in English).

The SPD has risen slightly from 2017 (where it obtained 20.5% of the vote), but the party has been in decline since the early 2000s, when it garnered around 40% of the vote.

The Greens disappointed but ready to weigh

At the top of the voting intentions in May, the ecologists have gradually declined in the voting intentions, to stagnate around 16% in the latest opinion polls. With a score of around 14% according to the first results, the results of the Greens are below expectations, but the environmentalist party is progressing significantly compared to 2017, where it was sixth, with 8.9% of the vote.

The environmental candidate for the chancellery, Annalena Baerbock, conceded that there was “no reason to rejoice” Sunday night. “We wanted to win the chancellery. Unfortunately that was not possible, we made mistakes during the campaign. I myself made mistakes”, she said.





Arrived third Sunday evening, the Greens promise to be decisive in the formation of the future government. “We have a clear mandate for the future of our country”, defended the candidate for the Greens after the results. Their place in the next coalition is becoming clearer, as was the case between 1998 and 2005, under Gerhard Schröder.

Several possible coalition scenarios

Which government will replace the “grand coalition” linking, since March 2018, Angela Merkel’s CDU and the SPD? The results being very close between conservatives and social democrats, several scenarios remain probable this evening, each of the two camps wishing to form a government. An alliance between three political formations is looming, neither the CDU nor the SPD being able to obtain a majority with only one other party.

Olaf Scholz could opt for the formation of a government with the Greens and the Liberal Democrats, or a “traffic lights” coalition, with reference to the colors of each party. A stronger left-wing coalition, bringing together the SPD, environmentalists and the left-wing Die Linke party (which won 5% of the vote) is now less likely because it would not achieve a majority, according to initial estimates . Another possibility: a “Jamaica” coalition, that is to say an alliance between the CDU, the Greens and the Liberal Democrats. During his speech Sunday evening, Armin Laschet spoke of the fight against global warming, as a foot call to the environmental camp of Annalena Baerbock.

Is a “grand coalition” between the CDU-CSU and the SPD, accompanied by the Greens or the Liberal Democrats still possible? “For me, this is not an option that we favor”, reacted the Social Democratic Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil, responds Politico (link in English). “There are majorities beyond the ‘grand coalition’.” In any case, Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet pledged, Sunday evening, to form a new government by Christmas.