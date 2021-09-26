Netflix reveals season 5 release date

After Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton will play the role of Queen Elizabeth II

Fans will have to be patient … The fifth season of the hit Netflix series “The Crown”, which recounts the life of the British royal family in a romanticized way, will be released in November 2022, two years after the fourth season. centered around Charles and Diana’s wedding.

After Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton will play the role of Queen Elizabeth II. It is also the actress, seen in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, who announced the release date in a video published by Netflix.





“I am delighted to inherit the role of Queen Elizabeth from two exceptional actresses. I will do my best to continue the excellence they have established, ”she said. “I hope I sound calm, collected and competent. Internally, however, my stomach is tied up. The cast, crew and I look forward to bringing you the new season of The Crown in November 2022 ”.

This new season will take place between 1990 and 1997, from the rise of John Major to Diana’s fatal car crash in 1997.

“The Crown” recently won the Emmy Award for “Best Drama Series” and won all Actors in its category.