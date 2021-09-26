Nolwenn Leroy devastated, she is at its worst after having caught a virus because of her son Marin!

Nolwenn Leroy is a successful singer and the fulfilled mother of a little 3-year-old Marin. As she prepares the release of her new album and travels the roads of France on tour, it’s the drama! The singer found herself afflicted with a terrible virus, which forced her to make a sad decision. The Objeko team tells you all about the Breton singer’s state of health in this article!

Nolwenn Leroy: a star’s journey

Nolwenn Leroy is one of those great stars of French song who have been revealed by reality TV. She shortly follows Jenifer, and far precedes personalities such as Kendji Girac or Louane. Moreover, these two were very small when the French public discovered the Breton in Star Academy!

Nolwenn Leroy participated in the second season of Star Academy, which was then in full swing. Jenifer had just won the previous edition and released her debut album, which sold extremely well.

For the youngest of you, Star Academy was a mixture of classic reality TV, where we lock young people together, with a tele-hook. With each new Prime Time, candidates had to redouble their talent so as not to be eliminated. It was therefore Nolwenn Leroy who was able to conquer the jury and the public. She immediately released her single Cassé, in which she demonstrated incredible vocal talent, which sold very well.

For the rest, the singer turned to her Breton origins, and sang traditional music from her region. She met with huge success nationally, despite a bet that seemed risky. In Brittany, she is considered a proud representative of the local culture, as is the great Alan Stivell.

A new album is approaching at full speed!

We have been waiting for Nolwenn Leroy’s return for a while! There was of course this long period of lockdown that didn’t help the artists perform and record new songs. But this is all over! At least we hope so …

The most Breton singer recently told us about her next album, La Cavale. This one is scheduled for release on November 12th. Nolwenn Leroy piqued our curiosity with the single Brazil, Finistère.





For her album, the Breton surrounded herself with two very opposite and complementary talents. Benjamin Biolay will undoubtedly bring his sharp and poetic pen to the texts. Adélaïde Chabannes de Balsac, figurehead of the Therapy Taxi group, should bring a welcome touch of freshness and irreverence. Everything is in place to make La Cavale a great critical and commercial success!

Nolwenn Leroy is already on tour, and is starting to include small exclusives in his concerts that are delighting his fans. However, misfortune has just hit the singer, which pushed her to make a decision that will not please her fans …

Nolwenn Leroy at its worst, she has to cancel concerts!

Nolwenn Leroy is sick! The singer has just caught a virus through her little one, Marin. Don’t worry, it’s not about COVID-19! Despite everything, she was forced to cancel two of these concerts. The singer tells on her Instagram account:

“Since yesterday, no more voices. Completely voiceless! Thank you my little Marin and the very costly viruses from kindergarten. That’s life, nothing serious. We’ve all been there. Except that during that time, I can’t even speak… so sing… I regret so much not being able to see you tonight in Pau and tomorrow night in Cahors, but speechless, what do I do?”

This news of course made the fans of Nolwenn Leroy very sad. Those who were to go to the concerts in Pau and Cahors feel a little aggrieved. In general, Internet users have still given their support to the singer. She continues her message to her fans: “I am sure that you will forgive me for this setback, quite beyond my control, which deprives me of a great time with you. Of course, we’ll see each other again soon and in the meantime, I kiss you all very hard”. The entire Objeko team wishes him a good and quick recovery!



