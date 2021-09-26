Premier League: Arsenal outclass Tottenham to win North London derby

The match: 3-1

It was a little less than a month ago, that is to say an eternity on the scale of football. On August 29, at the end of Matchday 3 of the Premier League, Tottenham led the Premier League, with three wins in three matches, with no goals conceded, while Arsenal were dead last, with zero points and zero goal scored. Since then, the dynamics of the two rival clubs of London have been reversed, to the point that, this Sunday, within the framework of the sixth day, the Gunners largely dominated the Spurs at the Emirates Stadium (3-1), so that the first are ahead (10th) now the second in the standings (11th).