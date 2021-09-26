Premier League: Arsenal outclass Tottenham to win North London derby

The match: 3-1
It was a little less than a month ago, that is to say an eternity on the scale of football. On August 29, at the end of Matchday 3 of the Premier League, Tottenham led the Premier League, with three wins in three matches, with no goals conceded, while Arsenal were dead last, with zero points and zero goal scored. Since then, the dynamics of the two rival clubs of London have been reversed, to the point that, this Sunday, within the framework of the sixth day, the Gunners largely dominated the Spurs at the Emirates Stadium (3-1), so that the first are ahead (10th) now the second in the standings (11th).
This North London Derby has highlighted the collective dynamics of Arsenal, a team that has become ambitious in the game and dominating in the duels, as well as the current flaws of Tottenham, a formation weighed down by its largesse in defense and bankruptcy of his attackers.
Dele Alli was thus ghostly while Harry Kane, despite a few strikes in the second half (61st, 62nd), still does not seem to have digested his failed transfer to Manchester City. Symbolically, losing a ball in midfield before missing a tackle in his own area, the England captain was a major player in Arsenal’s third goal, signed Bukayo Saka with a cross strike from the right (3-0, 34th).
Emile Smith-Rowe, goalscorer and passer
Saka had previously been a decisive passer by chiseling a low center for young Emile Smith-Rowe (1-0, 12th). The latter then made a double one-two with his captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who concluded this splendid against with a left shot at the entrance to the area (2-0, 27 ‘).
In the second half, the Gunners, logically tired, eased off, without the Spurs really being able to benefit from it, except on a strike on the post from Lucas Moura (90 + 2nd) and a reduction in the score a little anecdotal from Son Heung-min, after a service from Sergio Reguilon (3-1, 79th). At the final whistle, the Emirates screamed their joy in a nice din, rekindling an enthusiasm that seemed, however, not long ago, to have completely deserted the Gunners and their fans.