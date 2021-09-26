Rory McIlroy: “I wish I had done more for my team” in the Ryder Cup

The scene was almost unreal. A few moments after pocketing the first single against Xander Sc Chaudele (3 & 2), Rory McIlroy literally burst into tears at the microphone of SkySports. The Northern Irishman, who had just scored his first point of the week, needed a few moments to express his emotions between two sobs.
” I love being part of this team so much. I love my teammates so much. I should have performed better this week. I am proud to have scored a point for Europe this Sunday. But … I can’t wait to have another chance to win this competition. “
“The Ryder Cup is by far the best experience a golfer could dream of”
After a long pause, hand on his face, as if trying to contain his emotion, McIlroy continued: ” The more I play this competition … and the more I realize that the Ryder Cup is by far the best experience a golfer could dream of. I really hope the young players watching today get some inspiration and want to play in the Ryder or the Solheim Cup. Because there is nothing better. Being part of a team, especially with the kind of bond you make in Europe … actually whatever happens now, I’m so proud of all my teammates, I’m proud of my captain, of my vice-captains. I would have liked to do more for my team. I’m happy to have scored a point but it’s been a very tough week. I have never really cried or been overcome with emotion throughout my classic individual career. Somehow I bump into it. But this team … What it means to be part of this group … It’s phenomenal. “