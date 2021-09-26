Russian Grand Prix – A hundredth victory for a Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) found

This fascinating bar is not a first for him. He had already crossed it last May, in another category prized by the lords of the track. In Montmelo, he had reached the milestone of 100 pole positions since his debut, in 2007 in Montreal. But the register of victories is obviously of another dimension on the scale of Formula 1, the ultimate revealing of the multiple talents of a driver. Because running is the very essence of sport, its outcome for all to see.

Sunday, Lewis Hamilton therefore achieved the hundred successes by patiently playing on his opponents and taming the elements in the rainy final of this chaos-like Russian Grand Prix. He needed a little luck and circumstances came to his aid to magnify this unprecedented course. And give undeniable relief to his triumph. At last.

Because it must be said, his aura had taken a hit since his four failures following this famous British Grand Prix, where he had inadvertently eliminated his rival Max Verstappen (Red Bull) with a bang. Some thought he was going to play little arm. That after knocking down a mechanic on Friday and hitting the wall twice in qualifying, he was going to settle for the minimum, winning a victory by default, given the position of the last starter of Max Verstappen. Or Pyrrhic, through an instruction given to his teammate Valtteri Bottas. Fortunately, the cure for all of its recent setbacks was no worse than the disease.

A sacrifice at the start

On Sunday, he surfed the circumstances to show that that hundredth wasn’t just one more line on his XXL resume. That he could shape it. From his modest place of fourth qualifier, he imposed himself with caution at the start. Who else would have done it? With Lando Norris (McLaren) for the first time in pole position and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) never seen in the front row, he had to make this sacrifice, even if it means losing three places.





Seeing him run in sixth position, we could imagine him embarked on a new galley. He had to preserve his “medium” tires without focusing on the irresistible comeback of Max Verstappen. And try to take advantage of a strategy that had consumed these last failures. We still remember his undercuts cashed as so many uppercuts at the start of the season; in Baku and Monaco in particular… Max Verstappen out of the game at the Hungaroring after the scramble at the start, he even missed the unmissable thing by not changing his sculpted tires against slicks. Alone in the error, alone on the grid, he had recovered a somewhat miraculous and not very shining second place, following the disqualification of Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin).

A “magical” moment

How long was this going to last? The question tormented him like us. But on Sunday, doubt and reason were his best allies. He could have played cador, getting involved in Lando Norris’ game of bluffing. There was nothing to be gained from riding slicks in the wet. He refused his team’s order to return, just before the point of no return. It had happened to him to dedicate his team. But there, the stake was not worth the candle. He first had to stay on track, stay ahead of Max Verstappen to grab some points in the championship. Since there was no small gain on Sunday.

Thereupon, the old man he is taught the young wolf a lesson. The transfer of power is perhaps on the agenda between the representative of the older generation that he is and the champion of the future that Max Verstappen embodies. But on the British side, he remains the benchmark despite the rise of Lando Norris and other George Russell.

“It’s a magical moment. I could never have dreamed of being here again and having this opportunity to win these races, to drive against such phenomenal talent so late in my career and to continue to build with Mercedes., he confessed. I’m so proud of everything we’ve done, not only on the track but also off. It’s just a special moment for everyone who has contributed to it. I have the most amazing team. “

If he has so far signed fewer pole positions (4 against 6) and fewer victories (5 against 7) ​​than Max Verstappen, and even if he is not world champion, Lewis Hamilton has definitely scored the season by becoming this particular centenary.

