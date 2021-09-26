Russian Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) takes his 100th Formula 1 victory

He believed, however, to have made the wrong choice. By stopping at his box on the 50th lap of the race to put on the intermediate tires, Lewis Hamilton mistakenly thought that the rain was about to stop. Frustrated to let slip a victory well within his reach, the Mercedes driver had on the contrary opened wide the doors to a hundredth historic success in Formula 1. The indestructible leader Lando Norris (McLaren) losing his footing a loop later under the flood of Sochi, Hamilton did not hesitate to recover the head of operations and win a Russian Grand Prix in the end completely crazy. Winner ahead of Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), the Briton recovers the championship lead by two points.

Fourth on the starting grid after his hiccups in qualifying, Lewis Hamilton began this fifteenth meeting of the season with a spirit of revenge. Determined to erase his poor performance on Saturday afternoon, the Mercedes driver nevertheless achieved an average takeoff which condemned him to fall back to seventh position. Dispossessed of the leadership by a Carlos Sainz leaping when the lights went out, the poleman Lando Norris had to wait until the 13th lap to find the opening on the tough driver of the Scuderia. Back in the place he had brilliantly conquered the day before, the McLaren driver could then unfold his score as he saw fit.

Helped as he should by Daniel Ricciardo’s sister car, Norris took to the chase while Max Verstappen (Red Bull) continued his return to the top of the standings. Stuck behind the Australian’s machine, Hamilton then tried a game of poker by feigning a possible undercut attempt. Falling into the malicious trap set by Mercedes, McLaren immediately called Ricciardo to his pit (23rd lap), thus clearing the way for a Hamilton finally able to print its true pace. Immediately able to nibble his delay on the leader Norris, the seven-time world champion nevertheless chose the option of the opposite way by anticipating his tire change from the 27th lap.





The other very good operation from Verstappen

Now equipped with “hard” tires (a choice that Norris will also make two laps later during his stop), Hamilton launched into a new cascade of overtaking in the heart of a peloton soon amputated from Mick Schumacher’s Haas (33rd lap ). Regularly faster than his direct opponent Norris, the Mercedes driver would nevertheless experience all the difficulties in the world to enter his compatriot’s DRS zone. As the laps were tirelessly broken off for the benefit of the McLaren driver, the cause seemed to have been understood at the time, but was without counting on the whims of the Russian sky. Announced with more and more insistence on the radios of the teams, the rain finally made its appearance on the 46th lap.

Trapped for the first time at the exit of turn 4 on the 47th lap, leader Norris lost all his illusions of victory four laps later in the same turn 4 on a spectacular slide in the asphalt zone. Hamilton having, unlike the McLaren driver, tried the bet of intermediate tires on the 50th lap, the seven-time world champion had only to reap the laurels of a hundredth victory in F1, to say the least incredible in the rain. from Sochi. Spectacularly back from the hell of the peloton, Max Verstappen was the other big winner of this crazy finish by snatching a splendid second place from the nose and beard of a very good Carlos Sainz. A major player in this fifteenth meeting of the season, Lando Norris had to be content with a seventh place with a necessarily bitter taste.

