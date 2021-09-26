Russian Grand Prix – Max Verstappen (Red Bull): “Even if I had started in the lead, I would have finished second”

With his hundredth victory in Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton took all the light on Sunday in Sochi. But Max Verstappen is the big winner of this chaotic Sunday, which saw him start from last place, following the installation of a fourth engine on Friday outside the authorized seasonal quota, and finish second, blessed by the rain. of the last laps. Because he was still seventh in the 49th of the 53 laps of the Russian Grand Prix, when the storm redistributed the cards. It was necessary to exchange the “slicks” for sculpted tires without delay.

“We made the right decision by passing the ‘intermediary’, he told the Dutch channel Ziggo Sport. That’s why we finished second, which I’m obviously very happy with. To be honest, even if I had started first, I would have finished second. This was the maximum result. So we didn’t lose anything in the end. “

A lap earlier we would have destroyed our tires

We must insist on this, the Red Bull driver has come a long way. Dropped at the end of the first stint by Lewis Hamilton, in “medium”, while he was in “hard”, he too quickly embarked on a second stint which almost cost him dearly. When the Briton returned on lap 27, he had to follow suit, so as not to be trapped by an intervention of the safety car, common in Sochi. That’s how he found himself blocked by Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari). “It damaged my tires“, he confirmed.

“I went home early to take ‘mediums’ and it was complicated after all, he explained. We try to start hard to lengthen the stint, but the tire does not hold. We then go too quickly to ‘medium’ and we cannot attack. “





Passed through his garage on lap 50, he completed four sensational final laps, and explained why he enjoyed the timing: “If we had come back a lap earlier, we would have destroyed our tires in the last sector.”

At the end of the course, he successively took over Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), in distress in slicks, his teammate Sergio Pérez and Fernando Alonso (Alpine). Then Lando Norris (McLaren), who paid a heavy price for his refusal to return.

We thought P5 was the optimal outcome for Max

Arrived on the shores of the Black Sea as the leader of the World Championship with five points ahead of his British rival, he left dispossessed of his property for two small units. A lesser evil, because to hear the leaders of Red Bull Racing, it is now his Mercedes opponent who will eat his black bread. The new centenary will have to resolve to use an additional engine by the end of the season, and bear the consequences in the race for the title, according to the director and the team adviser.

“With this race, we thought P5 was the optimal result for MaxMilton Keynes boss Christian Horner told The Telegraph. Going from twentieth to second feels like a victory. After two circuits favorable to Mercedes, Max is only two points behind. It’s encouraging. If you look at how Mercedes has used its engines this year, including its customer teams, I would expect it to take a penalty. “

“With Istanbul, Austin and Mexico, we find circuits that are favorable to us, Helmut Marko had said on Friday, to Auto, Motor und Sport. We’re assuming Mercedes will take their penalties there for the same reasons we did in Sochi. “

Mercedes team manager Toto Wolff procrastinated on the matter this weekend, explaining that there was no urgency or need to do it, but an incident or abandonment could decide otherwise.